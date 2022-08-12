Tail Spend Management Solutions Market 2022 Insights on Covering Sales Outlook, Demand Forecast and Key Trends 2030

Global Tail Spend Management Solutions Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.Global Tail Spend Management Solutions Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Tail spend management programs monitor, control, and track transactions as they occur. Growing procurement sector and rising benefits from Tail spend management software are key driving for the Tail Spend Management Solutions market. According to World Economic Forum, from 2016 to 2025 digitalization in logistics could unlock USD 1.5 trillion of value for logistics players and a further USD 2.4 trillion worth of societal benefits.

The data driven information services could offer an estimated USD 810-billion upside to the industry. Also, with the increasing demand from various end use industries, the adoption & demand for Tail Spend Management Solutions is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, High initial investment required for Tail Spend Management Solutions impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Tail Spend Management Solutions market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of leading players for Tail Spend Management Solutions in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as increasing demand for the product from countries such as India would create lucrative growth prospects for the Tail Spend Management Solutions market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Corcentric, Inc.

GEP

Fairmarkit

Simfoni

Capita

Proactis Holdings Limited

ASM Technologies

Una

LSInextGen

DXC Technology Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solutions:

Spend Analytics.

Order Management.

Contract Management

By End Use Industries:

BFSI

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

