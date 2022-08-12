Drone Package Delivery Market Report 2022 Industry Trends, Demand and Future Scope 2030

Global Drone Package Delivery Market to reach USD 10748.0 billion by 2027.Global Drone Package Delivery Market is valued at approximately USD 528 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 53.8 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Drone Package Delivery is used for transportation of food, medical supplies, packages, and other goods. It is available in fixed-wing, multirotor, and hybrid types etc. The increasing demand for quick and safe delivery has led to the adoption of Drone Package Delivery across the forecast period.

For Instance: according to We Robotics in 2020, demand and adoption of drones is increasing rapidly by various sectors for transportation of goods such as healthcare, food, and beverages etc. In November 2020, almost 87.6% of flying labs confirmed that demand for drone services by various sectors exists globally. Rising usage by various sectors for delivery is anticipating the growth of the drone package delivery market. Also, with the increasing adoption of aerial delivery drones, the adoption & demand for Drone Package Delivery is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high infrastructure costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The geographical regions considered for the global Drone Package Delivery market analysis include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is deemed as the significant region across the globe in terms of huge market share due to the growing geriatric population and promptness & affordability of urgent care services coupled with the well-established healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also estimated to attain a maximum growth rate during 2021-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising incidences of injuries and improving healthcare infrastructure would create beneficial growth forecasts for the Drone Package Delivery market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Amazon.com, Inc. (US)

Deutsche Post DHL Group (Germany)

United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (US)

Zipline (US)

Matternet Inc., (US)

Airbus S.A.S. (Netherlands) FedEx (US)

EHang (China)

Wing Aviation LLC (US)

Boeing (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

Platform

Infrastructure

Software

Service

By Type:

Fixed-Wing

Multirotor

Hybrid

By Range:

Short <25 km

Long>25 km

By Package Size:

< 2Kg,

2-5 Kg

> 5Kg

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

