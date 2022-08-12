EVTOL Aircraft Market Size 2022 Industry Chain Information and Emerging Market Regions 2030

Global EVTOL Aircraft Market to reach USD 19.97 billion by 2027.Global eVTOL Aircraft Market is valued approximately USD 7.37 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.3 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

eVTOL aircraft is referred to as an electrical vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. This system deals with self-driving electric aircraft, which aids in providing more safety, and less noise pollution. The technological advancements in the eVTOL industry will be a driving factor for market growth. For instance, Pipistrel’s new aircrafts started using Honeywell’s compact satellite technology, from August 2021.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4540

Honeywell’s UAV SATCOM system is 90% lighter than company’s smallest communication system, yet it will provide Nuuva V300, V20, and Surveyor same capabilities as big aircrafts. Rising adoption of eVTOL aircrafts in private aviation industry will also boost the market growth. In July 2021, CAE and Volocopter entered into a partnership to design, certify, and implement pilot training program for eVTOL operations. This will help in creating eVTOL pilot workforce for future. In addition, need for reducing noise pollution and need for green energy will also drive the market for eVTOL aircrafts. However, safety issues associated with eVTOl aircrafts can impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, with the strategic developments in eVTOL aircrafts, the adoption & demand for EVTOL Aircraft Market is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global EVTOL Aircraft Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the biggest UAV fleet utilized in Military and Civil applications. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to congestion in air traffic in regions like India, China and Japan.

Major market player included in this report are:

Airbus SE

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Bell Textron Inc.

Ehang Holdings Ltd.

Embraer SA

Israel Aerospace Industries

Pipistrel

Elroy Air

Lilium GMBH

Joby Aviation, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4540

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Lift Technology:

Vectored Thrust

Multirotor

Lift Plus Cruise

By Propulsion Type:

Fully Electric

Hybrid Electric

Hydrogen Electric

By System:

Batteries & Cells

Electric Motor/Engine

Aerostructures

Avionics

Software

Others

By Application:

Air Taxis

Air Shuttles & Air Metro

Private Transport

Cargo Transport

Air Ambulance & Medical Emergency

Last Mile Delivery

Inspection & Monitoring

Surveying & Mapping

Surveillance

Special Mission

Others

By mode of Operation:

Autonomous

Piloted

By MTOW:

<100 kg

100-1000 kg

1,000-2,000 kg

>2,000 kg

By Range:

<= 200 km

> 200 km

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4540

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/