Armored Vehicle Fire Suppression Systems Market Size 2022 Analysis by Competition, Performance and Application till 2030

Global Armored Vehicle Fire Suppression Systems Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.Global Armored Vehicle Fire Suppression Systems Market is valued approximately at USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
In military ground, armored vehicle fire suppression systems protect the crew from hazards such as improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and gasoline explosions. Ground vehicles used by ground troops for a range of activities include ground fighting vehicles and cargo vehicles. This includes both active combat operations and freight, ammo, supplies, and military personnel transfer.
Military forces all across the globe are using armored vehicle fire suppression systems in huge numbers, and certain countries are spending considerably in the development and purchase of advanced types. The market is driven by Rising defence expenditure and Advancements in defence technology. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the top five military spenders are the United States, China, India, Russia, and the United Kingdom???accounted for 62 percent of worldwide military spending in 2020. However, South Korea and Chile, have redirected a portion of their military budget to pandemic response. However, Environmental concerns posed by the fire suppression agents used in these fire suppression systems, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
North America is dominating the Armored Vehicle Fire Suppression market, factor supporting towards the growth are rising investment in defence and technological advancement. Furthermore, The United States has actively deployed soldiers in conflict-affected areas like as the Middle East, where the widespread employment of rocket-propelled explosive projectiles and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) poses a significant threat to armoured vehicles and the personnel within them.
Major market player included in this report are:
Fire Protection Technologies
Halma plc
Marotta Controls Inc.
Bulldog Direct Protective Systems
Kidde-Deugra Brandschutzsysteme GmbH
Spectrex Inc.
ExploSpot Systems Pty Ltd.
Mikro-Pulssi Oy
N2 Towers Inc
Nero Industries
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Combat Vehicles
Troop Transport Vehicles
Other Vehicle Types
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
