Taiwan's perspective on Chinese ADIZ intrusions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan must make strong military preparations as China ramps up its gray-zone tactics against the nation, experts say.

After 2020, Taiwan’s southwestern air defense identification zone (ADIZ) suddenly became the focal point of global attention. Within a year, incursions skyrocketed from 380 in 2020, to 961 in 2021, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

The intrusions are now happening on an increasingly large scale and with greater frequency and include a large range of military aircraft, such as fighters, bombers, patrol aircraft, electronic warfare aircraft, early warning and control aircraft, helicopters, and drones.

Chang Yen-ting (張延廷), former deputy commander of the Air Force, said that if Taiwan does not respond, it would be a sign of passiveness. However, if it responds, there will be “inevitable logistical costs.”

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) described the near-daily ADIZ flights as a “tango on the battlefield.” If Taiwan does not respond, the tango will become an invasion, he said.

In addition to ADIZ intrusions, China’s efforts to weaken Taiwan are palpably intensifying through cyber-warfare, espionage, and military and militia activity. One of the many purposes of gray-zone tactics is to wear down the enemy both in spirit and financially.

“It’s a vague, fuzzy situation. It’s not a military scenario, but it feels like a military scenario,” Wang said, adding that it is a challenge to counter it.

Chang said that over time, people have become accustomed to gray-zone tactics. “It’s like crying wolf or boiling a frog. Everyone gets used to it, and that leads to lowered alertness.”

Lowered alertness, in turn, leads to lowered vigilance, which is a major problem, he said.

Taiwan is faced with a country that invests massively in its military. For example, in 2022, China’s budget is about 1.48 trillion yuan (NT$6.55 trillion), whereas Taiwan's budget is NT$372.6 billion.

Robin Hsu, a radio enthusiast that follows China’s ADIZ intrusions closely, said he realized the government’s claim that cross-strait relations are peaceful are false. “When the government says that, many people stop supporting allocating budget for defense and the budget for national defense is thus cut,” he said.

Given this, Chang advised the Taiwan military to base its strategy on big data and make it as flexible as possible in order to counter the imbalance more cost effectively.

He suggested that Hengchun Airport in Pingtung County could be modified into a regular military base for quick takeoffs and responses for the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ. He also said Taiwan did not need to deploy fighter jets every time Chinese aircraft are detected.

For example, a Chinese surveillance plane could be intercepted by a similar type of Taiwanese aircraft, he said.

Chang lamented the fact the military did not use China’s ADIZ incursions to its advantage. He saw them as a chance for Taiwan to simulate realistic offense and defense scenarios. “Their encroachments are the best opportunities for exercises.”

Hsu said he believes another problem is that the military lacks public confidence.

Following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, China’s political rhetoric and military threats spiraled into live-fire drills encircling Taiwan — partially inside Taiwan’s territorial waters.

To cope with the sudden increase in aggression, Chang said Taiwan should first heighten its alertness. He also said the quality of its military service must be improved.

“Everyone is reluctant to serve in the military. The people they recruit are not so ideal.”

Chang said that true military preparation deals with matters including strategy, talent cultivation, quality of service, and reserve mobilization. There are many factors, but they all need to be listed and addressed, he said.

“That’s what true military buildup against an enemy is.”

Following the large-scale exercise that lasted from Aug. 4-7, China announced it would continue drills around Taiwan. The MND has responded by keeping tabs on all activity around the nation and conducting military drills of its own.