Process Mining Software Market Size 2022 Research Report Analysis from Perspective of Segmentation and Industry Growth 2030

Global Process Mining Software to reach USD 5527.74 million by 2027.Global Process Mining Software Market is valued approximately at USD 322.02 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 50.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Process mining software is a programming software which analyzes the data in enterprise application event logs to learn the business processes.. The goal of the process mining software is to identify the bottlenecks and other areas of inefficiency that can be improved. The global Process Mining Software is being driven by understanding and analyzing the business processes driven by digital transformation and rise in data volumes.

Furthermore, the growing investments in digital optimization, transformation, and integration of the advanced technologies with the process mining software, the growing adoption of cloud solutions and services provide new opportunities for the global Process Mining Software industry. For instance, according to Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers the use of cloud computing has been rapidly increasing , in year 2019 only about 20% of the workloads run in the public cloud and other 80% is deployed on private cloud services. Because of housing workloads in cloud network provides location-independent access, it is expected that more and more companies will migrate to the cloud. As per cyber security company, in 2019, approximately 88% of the organizations were either using cloud services or planning to adopt the cloud-based software as a service (SaaS). As a result, increased in adoption of cloud based services, will serve as a catalyst for the Process Mining Software industry in the future. However, availability of open-source alternatives, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key region considered for the regional analysis of global process mining software market. Adoption of advanced technology and the highest adoption of digital and automation tool services makes Europe the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to increasing need of data storage among enterprises to enhance process auditing and compliance applications in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABBYY Solutions Limited

Celonis GmbH

Fluxicon BV

Hyland Software, Inc.

Minit

myInvenio, an IBM Company

QPR Software Plc

SAP

Software AG

UiPath, Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Deployment:

On-premise

Cloud

By Vertical:

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Consumer Goods & Services

Telecommunications & IT

Logistics & Transportation

Others

By Application:

Strategic Sourcing

Contract Management

Category Management

Transactional Procurement

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

