Taiwan LNG imports unaffected by China’s military drills

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan said Thursday (Aug. 11) the country’s imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) were largely unaffected during the recent Chinese military exercises surrounding its waters.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said Taiwan has an inventory of LNG for more than 10 days, as required by law. Seven LNG carriers were moored and completed offloading without disruption during the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) exercises.

The statement appeared to address concerns about the country’s energy supplies that some have feared would be impacted by Beijing’s blockade maneuvers. The ministry also assured the public of unaffected inbound and outbound shipping schedules.

Meanwhile, the drills did not derail the implementation of Taiwan’s offshore wind power projects. A total of 85 turbines had been built as of July, which can generate a combined installed capacity of 700 megawatts, according to MOEA.