Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan LNG imports unaffected by China’s military drills

China’s simulated blockade of Taiwan raises fear of energy supply disruptions

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/12 14:41
LNG carrier arrives at Kaohsiung.

LNG carrier arrives at Kaohsiung. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan said Thursday (Aug. 11) the country’s imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) were largely unaffected during the recent Chinese military exercises surrounding its waters.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said Taiwan has an inventory of LNG for more than 10 days, as required by law. Seven LNG carriers were moored and completed offloading without disruption during the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) exercises.

The statement appeared to address concerns about the country’s energy supplies that some have feared would be impacted by Beijing’s blockade maneuvers. The ministry also assured the public of unaffected inbound and outbound shipping schedules.

Meanwhile, the drills did not derail the implementation of Taiwan’s offshore wind power projects. A total of 85 turbines had been built as of July, which can generate a combined installed capacity of 700 megawatts, according to MOEA.
Taiwan
LNG
liquefied natural gas
PLA
military dirlls
wind power
offshore

RELATED ARTICLES

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines PM blasts China's military drills around Taiwan
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines PM blasts China's military drills around Taiwan
2022/08/11 20:52
Taiwan tracks 21 military aircraft, 6 naval ships from China around the country
Taiwan tracks 21 military aircraft, 6 naval ships from China around the country
2022/08/11 20:42
Saint Lucia ambassador stands with Taiwan
Saint Lucia ambassador stands with Taiwan
2022/08/11 19:46
Taiwan’s environmental management goes digital
Taiwan’s environmental management goes digital
2022/08/11 17:52
New design highlights ‘Taiwan’ on international driving permit
New design highlights ‘Taiwan’ on international driving permit
2022/08/11 16:27