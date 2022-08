A woman runs through tear gas fired by the police on the fourth day of clashes near the coca market in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Anti-gov... A woman runs through tear gas fired by the police on the fourth day of clashes near the coca market in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Anti-government coca farmers are protesting the creation of a second coca market that they consider "illegal" and accuse the government of protecting the group that manages that market for political reasons. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)