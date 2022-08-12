Middle East and Africa Self-driving Car Market Analysis And Forecast 2022 | Technologies, Demand, Growth, Research And Development 2030

Middle East and Africa Self-driving Car Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2022- 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Wealth Management Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Middle East and Africa Self-driving Car Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The Middle East and Africa self-driving car market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 46.6%, leading to global revenue of USD 18.94 Bn by 2024.

A self-driving car also known as the driverless car or an autonomous car, or robotic car uses a combination of cameras, radars sensor, GPS system and artificial intelligence (AI) to travel between destinations without the need of any human drivers. To quantify self-driving cars must be able to drive to a predetermined destination without human conduction. It is expected that the self-driving car would reduce car crash by 90%.

The Middle East and Africa self-driving market are further segmented based on applications, automation and technological components. The segment applications are also categorized into personal use and commercial use. Initially, self-driving cars will be owned personally. UAE is very progressive in technology. The country is very enthusiastic about embracing self-driving carsThe citizens of UAE are excited to welcome self-driven cars.

Based on automation, the self-driving automation levels are categorized into semi-autonomous and full autonomous. Semi-autonomous cars are dominating the automation segment. However, the car-manufacturers Target to introduce full autonomous cars by 2020. The Middle East has been in pole position of adopting autonomous driving with UAE leading the way. The Dubai Future Foundation in union with Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) launched the Dubai Autonomous Transportation Strategy.

The self-driving car Market segment is based on various technological components that are used in autonomous cars like radar, lidar, automotive vehicle camera, ultrasonic sensor and GPS navigation system. Radar sensor market in the Middle East and Africa region is expected to witness sustainable growth during the forecast period because the area is the global focal point for large investments and business expansion opportunities which has encouraged automobile manufacturers to enter this market.

Based on countries, the self-driving market is divided into UAE, Saudia Arabia and the rest of MEA. Countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, are expected to lead in self-driving car owing to their advancements in connective devices and artificial intelligence(AI).

Key growth factors

The Middle East and Africa are playing an important role in the field of the autonomous vehicle. In Dubai, Future Foundation in collaboration with Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) launched Dubai Autonomous Transportation Strategy to regulate autonomous driving policies.

Dubai Autonomous Transportation Strategy has also included the metro stations in Dubai. It aims to build a self-driving system to carry millions of passenger every year.

Threats and key players

The region faces technological challenges even though UAE is progressing with its autonomous cars. There have been several public crashes in self-driving cars due to the software glitch. This lowers the confidant of acquiring a self-driving car.

The key players in the Middle East and Africa self-driving car are Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Toyota, and Volvo.

1. Overview of the Middle East and Africa self-driving car market

2. Market drivers and challenges in the Middle East and Africa self-driving car market

3. Market trends in the Middle East and Africa self-driving car market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Middle East and Africa self-driving car market

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the applications of cars in the Middle East and Africa self-driving car market (personal use and commercial use)

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the automation level in the Middle East and Africa self-driving car market (semi-automation and fully-automation)

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the technological components in the Middle East and Africa self-driving car market (radar sensors, video cameras, lidar sensors, ultrasound sensors and GPS navigation systems)

8. Historical, current and forecasted countries (UAE, Saudia Arabia and rest of MEA) market size data for the Middle East and Africa self-driving car market

9. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market

1. To gain insightful analysis of the entire market and have a comprehensive understanding of the Middle East and Africa self-driving car market

2. To understand the growth drivers and challenges in the self-driving cars market and its impact on the Middle East and African scenario

3. To analyze the market potential, drivers, latest market trends, opportunities and challenges, self-driving cars market threats and risks

4. Identify major competitors, market dynamics, and respond accordingly

5. Devise market-entry strategies by understanding the factors driving the growth of the market

6. Get stakeholder and technology analysis, profiles of the relevant companies and start-up profiles

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

COVID-19 – Next Thoughts: In this piece, we have shared key data and numbers that shine a spotlight on the current scale of the crisis and the economic fallout. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Study Explore :

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

