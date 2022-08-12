Estonia, Latvia withdraw from regional Chinese economic cooperation initiative

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Estonia and Latvia on Thursday announced their withdrawal from the Cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European Countries (China-CECC, formerly known as 17+1).

The initiative was established by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in April 2012 to strengthen business and investment ties between China and Central and Eastern European countries.

Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release the country would no longer participate in the China-CECC forum but pledged that it would “continue to work towards constructive and pragmatic relations with China,” including promoting EU-China relations in accordance with the rules-based international order.

The ministry said Estonia had been a member of the initiative since 2012 but did not attend any meetings since the last summit in February.

The Latvian foreign ministry also issued a statement, saying, the nation “has decided to cease its participation in the cooperation framework of Central and Eastern European Countries and China.” However, like Estonia, it vowed to “continue to strive for constructive and pragmatic relations with China both bilaterally, as well as through EU-China cooperation."

Beijing has not yet responded to the two countries’ departures.

Lithuania was the first to leave last May after it faced economic and political pressure from China, which was in response to its decision to let Taiwan open a representative office in its capital city, Vilnius. Beijing downgraded bilateral ties by recalling its ambassador and requested Lithuania do the same.

China also blocked imported Lithuanian products and placed an embargo on goods from EU-member states.

“From our perspective, it is high time for the EU to move from a dividing 16+1 format to a more uniting and therefore much more efficient 27+1," Politico quoted Lithuania Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis as saying at the time.

Lithuania is set to open a trade office in Taipei in September. A Lithuanian delegation recently visited Taiwan to deepen bilateral exchanges and collaborations pertaining to smart and green transportation, 5G communications, and electric buses.