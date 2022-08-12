Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Former Taiwanese TSMC exec says joining China’s SMIC was 'foolish'

Chiang Shang-yi also shares key to making TSMC top industry player

  417
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/12 12:01
Chiang Shang-yi. (CNA photo)

Chiang Shang-yi. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chiang Shang-yi (蔣尚義), who has served top posts at both Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (SMIC), has said he regrets ever joining the Chinese company and that the decision was a “mistake.”

Chiang was the executive vice president and co-chief operating officer of TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, until 2013. Meanwhile, his two stints at SMIC, China's biggest chipmaker, lasted between 2016-2018 and 2020-2021.

In a March interview with California-based Computer History Museum, the former Taiwanese semiconductor guru opened up about his experience working for the two semiconductor giants in both countries.

He lamented about taking the offer from SMIC after his retirement from TSMC, saying the move was “one of the foolish things” he has done. “I had a pretty good image in Taiwan. That really hurt my image a lot,” he said, when speaking about his first stint at the Chinese company as a board member.

Soon after joining SMIC a second time in December 2020, the firm was hit with U.S. sanctions that prevented it from procuring the equipment needed to manufacture 7-nanometer chips. Not only was he shackled by the sanctions, he also felt an entrenched distrust from the Chinese.

Chiang said the Chinese were wary of him because he was Taiwanese and also a U.S. citizen.

Recalling his days at TSMC, Chiang shared what he believed was the main force driving the success of the company – the corporate culture. According to him, engineers of the company were so devoted to work that when the equipment “went down at two o'clock in the morning, we just called the equipment engineer,” and the engineer and his wife would not complain.

Another reason that he attributed to the success of TSMC was the ability to avoid blunders. TSMC did not do anything special or great, he said, but when its major rivals like UMC and Intel made mistakes, “TSMC didn't make any big mistakes.”
Taiwan
TSMC
SMIC
Chiang Shang-yi

RELATED ARTICLES

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines PM blasts China's military drills around Taiwan
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines PM blasts China's military drills around Taiwan
2022/08/11 20:52
Taiwan tracks 21 military aircraft, 6 naval ships from China around the country
Taiwan tracks 21 military aircraft, 6 naval ships from China around the country
2022/08/11 20:42
Saint Lucia ambassador stands with Taiwan
Saint Lucia ambassador stands with Taiwan
2022/08/11 19:46
Taiwan’s environmental management goes digital
Taiwan’s environmental management goes digital
2022/08/11 17:52
New design highlights ‘Taiwan’ on international driving permit
New design highlights ‘Taiwan’ on international driving permit
2022/08/11 16:27