Taiwan president says China still poses military threat

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chinese military threat to Taiwan remains high, and while the country does not seek to escalate tensions, it will defend its sovereignty and national security, said President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday (Aug. 11).

Tsai made the comments while visiting Air Force Combatant Command, where she received a military briefing from Lieutenant General Tsao Chin-ping (曹進平). She also spoke to members of the Air Defense and Missile Command and Air Force via video link, according to a Presidential Office press release.

Tsai expressed her gratitude to the Air Force on behalf of the Taiwanese for keeping the skies around the country safe amid unprecedented live-fire military drills from China in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan last week, according to CNA.

Tsai pointed out the threat from Chinese military forces has not diminished. She also reiterated that while Taiwan is not looking to escalate tensions with Beijing or provoke disputes, the nation will continue to defend democracy and freedom.

She stressed that the mission for the military was to prepare for war, not look for it, and to respond to war if faced with it.

Tensions between Taipei and Beijing remain high after the People’s Liberation Army carried out live-fire military drills around Taiwan in retaliation for Pelosi’s trip. This saw ballistic missiles fired over the country for the first time, in addition to Chinese naval vessels and military aircraft in the waters and air around the nation.