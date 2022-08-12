US House Speaker Pelosi reiterates America's commitment to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday (Aug. 10) reiterated America’s commitment to Taiwan during her first press conference since her trip to Taipei earlier this month.

“We will not allow China to isolate Taiwan,” Pelosi said. Beijing has blocked Taiwan from participating in the World Health Organization and other UN-affiliated agencies where Taiwan “can make a very valued contribution,” she said.

“They may keep them from going there. But they're not keeping us from going to Taiwan. We will not allow them to,” she added.

The house speaker pointed out that the purpose of her trip was to demonstrate the “strong relationship built on the status quo” between the two countries, based on the Taiwan Relations and the Six Assurances.

With regard to the Chinese military drills following her visit, Pelosi said China was trying to “establish a new normal,” which the U.S. cannot allow to happen.

The house speaker also described cross-strait tensions as a battle between democracy and autocracy. “Autocracy is not a peaceful place,” she said.

Pelosi emphasized that she and her delegation did not travel to Taiwan to discuss China issues but rather “to praise Taiwan.”

Commenting on the backlog of weapons sales to Taiwan, Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi said the matter was discussed with Taiwanese officials and that Washington is taking action on the issue to fulfill its obligations. He said there is stress on the defense industry supply chain, in part due to providing arms to Ukraine.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks added that the committee is drafting bills to “help expedite and to reduce red tape” to facilitate faster delivery of weapons to Taiwan.