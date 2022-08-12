Man detained for stalking in Taiwan’s first

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man from Pingtung has been subject to preventive detention over incessant harassment of a woman in the first such example since the stalking law entered into force on June 1.

The man, surnamed Huang (黃), was accused of persistently harassing a woman surnamed Ni (倪) at the workplace, around her home, and to and from work, according to the Pingtung District Prosecutors Office.

In addition to bombarding Ni with threatening messages, the stalker was also found to have carried weapons, including a knife and a baton, when stalking the woman and even breaking into her house. The harassment continued despite the victim having obtained a restraining order.

To protect Ni from Huang, the prosecutors detained him on Wednesday (Aug. 10) for violations of the Stalking and Harassment Prevention Act (蹤騷擾防制法), Domestic Violence Prevention Act (家庭暴力防治法), and Criminal Code of the Republic of China (中華民國刑法).

The Modern Women's Foundation pointed out that a total of 394 incidents were reported in a single month since the stalking law took effect. Of the 101 victims it assisted during the first half of the year, 90% were women while 95% of the perpetrators were men, according to CNA.