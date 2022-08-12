Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Thursday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2022/08/12 04:25
Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland 010 110 000 1 4 8 0
Detroit 000 001 002 0 3 7 3

(10 innings)

Plesac, Hentges (7), Stephan (8), De Los Santos (9), Shaw (10) and Maile; Hill, Cisnero (6), Foley (7), Vest (8), Castillo (9), Soto (10) and Barnhart, Haase. W_De Los Santos 3-0. L_Soto 2-7. Sv_Shaw (1). HRs_Cleveland, Kwan (3). Detroit, Báez (11).

___

Texas 000 000 021 3 8 0
Houston 030 020 20x 7 10 0

Ragans, King (5), Richards (7) and Heim; Valdez, Martinez (8), Montero (9) and Maldonado. W_Valdez 11-4. L_Ragans 0-1. HRs_Texas, Semien (17). Houston, Maldonado (12), Bregman (14).

___

Chicago 000 000 021 3 14 0
Kansas City 010 000 31x 5 8 1

Cease, Kelly (7), Ruiz (7), Foster (8) and Zavala, Grandal; Greinke, Cuas (7), Mills (8), Barlow (9) and Melendez. W_Greinke 4-7. L_Cease 12-5. Sv_Barlow (18). HRs_Chicago, Grandal (3), Vaughn (12). Kansas City, Pasquantino (6).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Miami 010 002 000 3 7 0
Philadelphia 000 000 000 0 7 1

E.Cabrera, Okert (6), Floro (8), Scott (8) and Fortes; Gibson, Nelson (7), Knebel (8), Brogdon (9) and Stubbs. W_E.Cabrera 3-1. L_Gibson 7-5. Sv_Scott (16).