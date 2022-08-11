Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/11 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 71 41 .634 _ _ 2-8 L-2 41-15 30-26
Toronto 60 50 .545 10 +2 5-5 L-2 34-21 26-29
Baltimore 58 52 .527 12 _ 7-3 W-2 33-21 25-31
Tampa Bay 58 52 .527 12 _ 5-5 L-2 33-21 25-31
Boston 54 58 .482 17 5 4-6 L-4 26-29 28-29
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 58 52 .527 _ _ 7-3 W-4 29-22 29-30
Minnesota 57 53 .518 1 1 4-6 L-3 31-25 26-28
Chicago 56 55 .505 5-5 L-1 25-29 31-26
Kansas City 46 66 .411 13 13 6-4 W-1 27-32 19-34
Detroit 43 69 .384 16 16 2-8 L-3 26-32 17-37
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 71 41 .634 _ _ 5-5 L-1 35-18 36-23
Seattle 61 52 .540 10½ +1½ 6-4 W-2 31-26 30-26
Texas 49 61 .445 21 9 4-6 W-1 23-31 26-30
Los Angeles 49 63 .438 22 10 6-4 W-3 24-32 25-31
Oakland 41 71 .366 30 18 2-8 L-5 17-38 24-33

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 73 39 .652 _ _ 8-2 W-6 38-18 35-21
Atlanta 66 46 .589 7 +4 5-5 W-2 37-22 29-24
Philadelphia 62 48 .564 10 +1 9-1 W-7 32-25 30-23
Miami 49 61 .445 23 12 2-8 L-2 23-28 26-33
Washington 37 76 .327 36½ 25½ 2-8 L-1 17-40 20-36
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 61 49 .555 _ _ 8-2 W-1 35-20 26-29
Milwaukee 60 50 .545 1 1 4-6 W-2 29-22 31-28
Chicago 45 65 .409 16 16 4-6 W-1 24-34 21-31
Pittsburgh 45 66 .405 16½ 16½ 5-5 W-1 24-29 21-37
Cincinnati 44 66 .400 17 17 5-5 L-3 24-32 20-34
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 77 33 .700 _ _ 10-0 W-10 40-15 37-18
San Diego 63 51 .553 16 _ 5-5 W-2 33-24 30-27
San Francisco 54 57 .486 23½ 4-6 L-2 29-27 25-30
Arizona 50 60 .455 27 11 5-5 L-1 31-29 19-31
Colorado 49 64 .434 29½ 13½ 3-7 L-1 31-28 18-36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings

Seattle 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 4, 12 innings

Cleveland 3, Detroit 2

Atlanta 8, Boston 4

Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Texas 8, Houston 4, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, Minnesota 5

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 8-5) at Toronto (White 1-3), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 7-9) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 13-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Oller 1-5) at Houston (Garcia 8-8), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Mahle 5-7) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-7), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 10, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Washington 2

Milwaukee 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings

San Diego 13, San Francisco 7

Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

Atlanta 8, Boston 4

St. Louis 9, Colorado 5

Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 4

L.A. Dodgers 8, Minnesota 5

Thursday's Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta (Fried 10-4) at Miami (López 7-7), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 3-4) at Washington (Abbott 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 13-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 8-3) at St. Louis (Montgomery 4-3), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-6), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-6) at San Francisco (Rodón 10-6), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.