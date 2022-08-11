Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|71
|41
|.634
|_
|Toronto
|60
|50
|.545
|10
|Baltimore
|58
|52
|.527
|12
|Tampa Bay
|58
|52
|.527
|12
|Boston
|54
|58
|.482
|17
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|58
|52
|.527
|_
|Minnesota
|57
|53
|.518
|1
|Chicago
|56
|55
|.505
|2½
|Kansas City
|46
|66
|.411
|13
|Detroit
|43
|69
|.384
|16
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|71
|41
|.634
|_
|Seattle
|61
|52
|.540
|10½
|Texas
|49
|61
|.445
|21
|Los Angeles
|49
|63
|.438
|22
|Oakland
|41
|71
|.366
|30
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|73
|39
|.652
|_
|Atlanta
|66
|46
|.589
|7
|Philadelphia
|62
|48
|.564
|10
|Miami
|49
|61
|.445
|23
|Washington
|37
|76
|.327
|36½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|61
|49
|.555
|_
|Milwaukee
|60
|50
|.545
|1
|Chicago
|45
|65
|.409
|16
|Pittsburgh
|45
|66
|.405
|16½
|Cincinnati
|44
|66
|.400
|17
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|77
|33
|.700
|_
|San Diego
|63
|51
|.553
|16
|San Francisco
|54
|57
|.486
|23½
|Arizona
|50
|60
|.455
|27
|Colorado
|49
|64
|.434
|29½
Milwaukee 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings
Seattle 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 4, 12 innings
Cleveland 3, Detroit 2
Atlanta 8, Boston 4
Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Texas 8, Houston 4, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 8, Minnesota 5
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 8-5) at Toronto (White 1-3), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-6), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 7-9) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 13-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-7), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Oller 1-5) at Houston (Garcia 8-8), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Mahle 5-7) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-7), 9:38 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets 10, Cincinnati 2
Chicago Cubs 4, Washington 2
Milwaukee 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings
San Diego 13, San Francisco 7
Philadelphia 4, Miami 3
Atlanta 8, Boston 4
St. Louis 9, Colorado 5
Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 4
L.A. Dodgers 8, Minnesota 5
Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 10-4) at Miami (López 7-7), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 3-4) at Washington (Abbott 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 13-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-7), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 8-3) at St. Louis (Montgomery 4-3), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-6), 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-6) at San Francisco (Rodón 10-6), 10:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.