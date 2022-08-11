All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Louisville 15 3 4 49 47 16 Tampa Bay 14 3 6 48 48 23 Memphis 14 5 3 45 42 22 Pittsburgh 13 6 4 43 38 26 Birmingham 12 6 5 41 35 20 Detroit City FC 9 5 8 35 28 21 Miami 9 8 7 34 28 25 Tulsa 8 12 4 28 31 41 Indy 6 12 4 22 24 35 Loudoun 5 15 3 18 24 47 Hartford 4 14 5 17 23 36 Atlanta 2 4 17 4 16 29 66 Charleston 3 16 4 13 27 52 New York Red Bulls II 3 17 3 12 14 46

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA San Antonio 17 4 2 53 39 19 San Diego 15 5 4 49 53 36 Colorado Springs 13 8 2 41 46 38 New Mexico 10 5 8 38 34 24 Sacramento 10 5 7 37 29 23 El Paso 9 10 6 33 39 31 Las Vegas 9 8 6 33 27 27 LA Galaxy II 9 11 4 31 39 46 Oakland 6 7 11 29 37 35 Phoenix 8 10 5 29 33 39 Rio Grande Valley 7 11 5 26 26 30 MONTEREY BAY FC 8 12 2 26 27 39 Orange County 5 10 8 23 37 41

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, August 3

Memphis 2, New York Red Bulls II 1

Sacramento 2, New Mexico 1

Saturday, August 6

Pittsburgh 2, Indy 0

Loudoun 2, LA Galaxy II 0

Tampa Bay 1, Detroit City FC 0

Birmingham 6, Atlanta 0

Louisville 4, Charleston 1

Memphis 3, Hartford 1

Miami 3, New Mexico 0

Monterey Bay FC 1, El Paso 0

Colorado 3, Orange County 3, tie

San Diego 3, San Antonio 0

Las Vegas 0, Phoenix 0, tie

Rio Grande Valley 1, Sacramento 1, tie

Tuesday, August 9

New York Red Bulls II 2, Atlanta 1

Wednesday, August 10

Tulsa 2, Miami 1

San Antonio 2, Loudoun 1

San Diego 1, Monterey Bay FC 0

Friday, August 12

Charleston at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

El Paso at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 13

Indy at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 14

New Mexico at LA Galaxy II, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, August 17

Detroit City FC at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Memphis at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Las Vegas at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Saturday, August 20

Miami at Hartford, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

San Diego at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Charleston at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.