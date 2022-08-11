Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2022 Calls Students to Innovate to Address Pressing Social Issues and Help Build a Better Hong Kong

This year's Solve for Tomorrow theme is 'Innovate for a Better Hong Kong’. Samsung is encouraging the city's primary and secondary students to develop creative technology solutions for diverse local issues and compete for prizes worth more than HK$270,000.

HONG KONG SAR

11 August 2022 -

The world's leading technology company, Samsung Electronics H.K. Co. Ltd, officially launched its annual 'Solve for Tomorrow' competition today with the theme "Innovate for a Better Hong Kong." For the first time in the competition's history, participating students can freely focus on the local social issues they care about most.





The competition aims to inspire and motivate Hong Kong students to think deeply about the social issues affecting their community. It encourages them to develop creative technology solutions by applying their STREAM (Science, Technology, Research, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) knowledge. Samsung also added several new elements to help students have a fun and experiential learning experience throughout the competition.

“Earlier this year, Samsung unveiled its ‘Together for Tomorrow’ vision built on the idea of ‘everyday sustainability.’ The vision aims to put sustainability at the heart of everything we do. In our latest Sustainability Report, we outlined our eco-conscious innovations, including smartphones and monitors that incorporate recycled materials from discarded fishing nets and ocean-bound plastics and new, low-power semiconductors

and SolarCell Remote Controls, which can be charged by sunlight or indoor lighting.

In addition, the company increased its renewable energy usage by 31%, compared to 2020, by continuously expanding the use of renewable energy across its business premises worldwide. We also plan to achieve 100% renewable energy in our business premises in Latin America and Southwest Asia by 2025, a goal that we have already accomplished in the U.S., Europe, and China,” said Yiyin Zhao, Managing Director at Samsung Electronics Hong Kong.

“Sustainability is one of the most pressing issues in our society. Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2022 allows students

to choose their areas of expertise and focus on addressing diverse local social issues.

With our organization’s purpose of ‘Together for Tomorrow. Enabling People,’ we have added many new elements to encourage students to cultivate their STREAM knowledge and improve their 4C skills. We hope every student can unleash their talent and creativity to innovate for a better Hong Kong,” continued Zhao.

Invitation to past winners to join campaign promotion

Using the theme of ‘Innovate for a Better Hong Kong,’ Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2022 competition encourages students to care for their society, select social issues they are most concerned with, and develop creative and practical technology solutions with their STREAM knowledge. These social issues in Hong Kong can include Special Education Needs (SEN) students, students with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), student stress, mental health, sustainability (waste management), wildlife conservation, and any other issues that concern participating students.

This year, Samsung is also inviting the students from last year’s winning teams to participate in the campaign launch photo shoot. The company hopes this new approach can help emphasize that students are Hong Kong’s future leaders and provide them with wholehearted support in unleashing their creativity in building a better Hong Kong. Samsung also hopes that previous year’s award winners will become role models for all students.

New mechanism creates more learning opportunities and a better experience

In addition to being free to choose the social issues they want to address, students are encouraged to deeply leverage their STREAM knowledge and cultivate their 4C skills, which are essential for the 21st century. To meet these objectives, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow has several new elements, including:

Enhanced complimentary STREAM Workshop Series : Since we first added the STREAM Workshop to the competition to introduce design thinking and STREAM knowledge, countless participants have appreciated the learning opportunity. As a result, Samsung is taking this Workshop to a new level by making it a series covering design thinking, robotic modular design, programming languages, collaboration and presentation skills, and video shooting. Participating students can broaden their knowledge and skills. The STREAM Workshop Series will be held in September 2022, and Samsung will announce the details soon.

New grading system mirrors the real world : In addition to the original judging criteria, which included the design concept, creativity, feasibility, and technology level, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2022 has introduced two new judging parameters:

o Sustainability : Samsung hopes to encourage students to embrace sustainability at the heart of everything they do. Therefore, students are encouraged to incorporate sustainable development elements into their solutions, such as using environment-friendly materials and considering whether their conceptual economic model is operationally sustainable and can be scaled.

o Business Model : To better reflect reality, students are encouraged to take costs, partnership opportunities and mechanisms, and scaling strategies into consideration.

SFT certificate system : Students participating in different stages will receive a corresponding certificate to acknowledge their participation.

The new elements aim to strengthen participating students’ STREAM knowledge and other essential skills required to thrive in the 21st century. It also provides a shared platform for schools to exchange ideas and enjoy the fun and experiential learning throughout the competition.

Like previous years, the competition will feature consultation workshops where students can speak with professionals from the technology and sustainability sectors to finetune their entries before submission. These workshops will be held in October 2022, and Samsung will announce details soon.

The final four shortlisted teams in the primary and secondary categories, announced in December, will be matched with mentors. These mentors will provide further guidance and advice before the Presentation Day, currently scheduled for January 2023. On Presentation Day, judges will score and rank the entries, with winners and prizes announced in February 2023.

Turning creative ideas into real-life solutions for a better Hong Kong and winning attractive prizes

The annual Solve for Tomorrow 2022 competition is co-organized by Samsung, the Association of I.T. Leaders in Education, and Hong Kong Education City Limited. The competition opens in September 2022 and will run till February 2023. All primary and secondary students can participate in teams representing their respective schools. Teams are encouraged to combine their STREAM knowledge with creativity to design innovative solutions that can help solve the city’s social issues and help build a better Hong Kong.

There will be one championship winner, 1

st

runner-up, 2nd runner-up, a

Creative Idea Award,

and six Merit Awards. The winners will be picked from a shortlist of 20 teams, with prizes worth more than HK$270,000. To participate or learn more about Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2022

‘Innovate for a Better Hong Kong,’

please visit

. (The website will go live soon)

About Samsung Solve for Tomorrow

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is an annual competition that brings together the creativity and passion for new technologies of young people around the world, to solve social problems in local communities. In 2013, Samsung introduced this meaningful event to Hong Kong and inspired tens of thousands of students to come up with innovative solutions that address social issues in Hong Kong. Samsung is promoting the new educational philosophy of “STREAM4CARE”. Besides encouraging Hong Kong students to increase their knowledge of STREAM – Science, Technology, Research, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics – Samsung hopes that they can develop empathy and sense of responsibility and apply their STREAM knowledge to contribute to the society. Through the competition, Samsung hopes to cultivate thought leaders of tomorrow, equipping them with both technological knowledge and the sense of responsibility of a global citizen. To learn more about Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/hk_en/offer/solvefortomorrow2022/.



About Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, memory, system, LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com/.

