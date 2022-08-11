Saint Vincent and the Grenadines PM blasts China's military drills around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ralph E. Gonsalves, the prime minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) on Thursday (Aug. 11) condemned China’s recent military drills near Taiwan during a meeting with Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌).

Gonsalves met with Su at the Executive Yuan, where the two discussed bilateral ties, the leadership of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), and opposition to the recent actions of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), CNA reported.

Su thanked Gonsalves for speaking out for Taiwan at the UN and for supporting Taiwan's international participation. The premier said he hoped the bilateral friendship would last forever.

Gonsalves said that his country was preparing a written statement with other diplomatic allies of Taiwan that condemns China’s unreasonable and disproportionate actions. The statement will be published on Friday (Aug. 12) at the UN, per CNA.

The prime minister said the CCP’s actions violate international law and are not in line with international morality. Any issues or differences should be resolved through civilized and peaceful dialogue and not with threats of war. The CCP’s threat to Taiwan is unacceptable, he said.

Gonsalves said that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines supports Taiwan in its efforts to defend itself. He praised Taiwan for not allowing China to interfere in its internal affairs and noted that the Taiwanese have shown great determination in defending their home in the face of military threats.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will never remain silent if Taiwan suffers injustice, he said. The prime minister will depart Taiwan tomorrow after meeting with top government officials over the past five days.