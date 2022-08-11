Taiwan tracks 21 military aircraft, 6 naval ships from China around the country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense tracked 21 aircraft and six ships from China’s military around the country by 5 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 11).

A total of 11 of the Chinese warplanes crossed the median line over the Taiwan Strait into Taiwan’s side, the military said on its website. After the Aug. 2-3 visit to Taipei by United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, China launched live-fire missile tests and large-scale air and sea maneuvers close to Taiwan.

During Thursday’s activities, Taiwan used aircraft, ships, and coastal-based missile systems to monitor the Chinese movements, the ministry said. Six Sukhoi Su-30 jets and one Xi’an JH-7 fighter-bomber crossed the Taiwan Strait median line at its northern end, while four Shenyang J-11 fighter jets did so at the southern end, CNA reported.