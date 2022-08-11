Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taipei DPP politician labeled as China sympathizer over plagiarism stance

Taipei mayor accuses DPP of pitting the party against NTU

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/11 18:32
The DPP's Wang Shih-chien and Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan at the Taipei City Council. (Facebook, Taipei33 photo)

The DPP's Wang Shih-chien and Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan at the Taipei City Council. (Facebook, Taipei33 photo)


TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Outspoken Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taipei City Councilor Wang Shih-chien (王世堅) was attacked as a China sympathizer following his criticism of the party’s Taoyuan City mayoral candidate accused of plagiarism, reports said Thursday (Aug. 11).

National Taiwan University (NTU) announced on Aug. 9 it was stripping Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) of his master’s degree because it had found sufficient evidence indicating plagiarism. Despite the announcement, Lin maintained his claims of innocence, receiving the support of most DPP leaders.

However, Wang disputed Lin’s logic, warning that the affair could damage the ruling party in the Nov. 26 local and regional elections. Due to his criticism, he was labeled a “Chinese fellow traveler” by other DPP supporters, he said, claiming that the party was preparing disciplinary action against him.

The verbal attacks on Wang led Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) to say President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was forcing the public to choose between the DPP or NTU. Tsai, who chairs the ruling party, has stood by Lin, indicating she will support him to continue his bid for mayor.

Ko’s deputy, Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊), said on Facebook that she had never expected to see the day when Wang, who had worked so hard and so long for the DPP, would be labeled a Communist sympathizer. She said NTU’s opinion should be respected as it came from a prestigious academic institution. “If NTU was a Communist fellow traveler, then everybody should be a Communist fellow traveler,” Huang wrote.
Lin Chih-chien
plagiarism
NTU
DPP
November 26 elections
Wang Shih-chien
Huang Shan-shan
Ko Wen-je
fellow traveler

RELATED ARTICLES

KMT vice chairman’s China trip draws fire even from inside own party
KMT vice chairman’s China trip draws fire even from inside own party
2022/08/10 14:20
What international media missed about the Taiwanese reaction to China's provocative live-fire war games
What international media missed about the Taiwanese reaction to China's provocative live-fire war games
2022/08/09 20:22
Taiwan intelligence chief ready to respond if NTU probes links to alleged plagiarism
Taiwan intelligence chief ready to respond if NTU probes links to alleged plagiarism
2022/08/09 17:36
Taiwan's top school confirms plagiarism, revokes DPP mayoral candidate's master's degree
Taiwan's top school confirms plagiarism, revokes DPP mayoral candidate's master's degree
2022/08/09 13:13
Chinese assistant foreign minister scores spectacular own goal over Taiwanese food meme
Chinese assistant foreign minister scores spectacular own goal over Taiwanese food meme
2022/08/08 12:24