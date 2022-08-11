‘China threatens Taiwan every day’ says legislator on Australian news

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) appeared on Australia Broadcasting Corporation’s China Tonight show with Stan Grant on Wednesday (Aug. 10) to talk about China’s recently concluded live-fire drills around Taiwan in the wake of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the nation.

Responding to a question from Grant about how the Taiwanese were feeling after a week of Chinese military drills, Wang said the heat was increasing and the threats were intense; however, Taiwan has been under this kind of situation from China for decades. Wang, who is a member of the legislature’s Foreign and National Defense Committee, noted that while Taiwan is used to the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) nearly daily intrusions into the country’s air defense identification zone, the recent exercises showed ratcheted up tensions.

When asked if there was a sense of more fear among the public, Wang said people were worried, but not scared, while noting that last week was Taiwan’s Valentine’s Day and restaurants were packed. “This kind of threat is our daily life for years,” he added.

Grant then asked what will happen between Taiwan and China going forward and if Beijing would continue to escalate tensions, attempt a blockade, or declare war. The DPP politician noted that a blockade scenario was troubling for Taiwan as the country is an island and heavily relies on transportation links to connect to the world.

Due to Taiwan’s geographic location and its proximity to other Asian countries in the region, if China were actually to attempt a blockade, it could end up negatively affecting logistics channels for other countries like Japan.

Wang also noted that according to Taiwanese intelligence, which has been monitoring PLA movements in the China area, the Chinese have not been mobilizing their military resources. He pointed out Beijing only fired some missiles and had their destroyers and fighter jets carry out drills around Taiwan as a form of psychological warfare to scare the Taiwanese.

Grant then questioned if it was necessary for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan last week. Wang said that if Taiwan, the U.S., or even Australia were to allow Beijing’s military threats to influence diplomatic decisions and trips, then China would double down on military coercion.

Pelosi’s visit was a decision made by Taiwan and the U.S., while China had no place interfering militarily, Wang stressed. The legislator pointed out Pelosi’s trip was not the cause of Chinese military exercises.

“China threatens Taiwan every day,” Wang said. He added that it is not because of the U.S. house speaker’s visit, but instead Beijing’s ambitions to invade Taiwan that has caused all this trouble.