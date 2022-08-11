New design highlights ‘Taiwan’ on international driving permit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The new design of the international driving permit (IDP) for Taiwanese citizens features a large “TAIWAN” that makes it more distinguishable.

The old version of the certificate sports only the “Republic of China,” the official name of Taiwan, which may cause confusion, as was the case with the original design of the Taiwan passport cover.

The change allows for better protection of Taiwanese drivers’ rights overseas, said Fongyuan Motor Vehicles Station, a branch of the Taichung Motor Vehicles Office. Other information remains unchanged, including the issuance date and validity period, per UDN.

The certificate is valid for three years and holders of the old version do not need to get a new one if theirs have not expired, said Huang Chien-hsing (黃建興), chief of the Fongyuan station.

Taiwan has inked reciprocal driver’s license agreements with 95 countries and areas, including 48 states of the U.S. Applications for an IDP have risen as COVID-19 abates, said Huang.