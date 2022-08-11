Taiwan warns employers against cutting foreign caregivers’ wages



TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Just one day after the Ministry of Labor (MOL) announced it was hiking the minimum monthly wage for foreign caregivers to NT$20,000 (US$666), it warned employers Thursday (Aug. 11) against cutting salaries for those already earning more than that minimum.

Any such cuts could lead to legal action but also to the revoking of the employers’ permit to use migrant caregivers, the MOL cautioned. In addition, fines for the illegal practice ranged from NT$60,000 to NT$300,000.

While Taiwan has gradually raised its monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250, the minimum for home-based caregivers remained at NT$17,000 from 2015 until Wednesday (Aug. 10).

According to an MOL survey, more than half the employers already raised the monthly wage for their caregivers, with at least one example of an employer paying NT$23,000 a month, the Liberty Times reported. Any move in the opposite direction would violate the law, the MOL said.

Changes in existing salaries could be applied unilaterally, but had to be the result of an agreement between employer and employee. Conditions stipulated in a new agreement could not be inferior to the content of the previous accord.