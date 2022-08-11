Taiwan's Asia-Pacific Forum and Expo for Sustainability to open Aug. 12

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2022 Asia-Pacific Forum and Expo for Sustainability, organized by the Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE), will take place from Friday (Aug. 12) to Sunday (Aug. 14), featuring several forums, awards, and a lottery.

According to TAISE, over 100 entities, including government agencies, businesses, financial institutions, universities, non-government organizations, as well as media and strategic partners will be joining the event, which will be held at the Taipei World Trade Center. The 291 booths are divided into six sections: “Policy,” “Cities,” “Corporations,” “Universities,” “Life,” and “NGOs.”

On Friday, the event will be opened by Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇), as well as Ambassador and TAISE Chair Eugene Chien (簡又新), who will preside over a press conference and award ceremony. The “Sustainable City Summit” that follows will see Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), and Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) discuss their experience with and vision for building sustainable cities.

Other programs include the “Road to Net Zero” forum and the “Sustainable Transition Summit.” Additionally, to encourage the public’s attendance, any registered attendee will be entered into a lottery with prizes worth over NT$300,000 (US$10,000) consisting of two BESV electric bicycles, 10 iPad Airs, department store vouchers, fair trade coffee gift boxes, and essential oil gift boxes.