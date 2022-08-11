Hardware Security Module Market Growth 2022 Industry Size, Share, Trends, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Forecast 2030

The global hardware security module market size was US$ 1.3 billion in 2021. The global hardware security market is forecast to grow to US$ 3.12 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
The wide applications of the hardware security module in the automotive and transportation segment are forecast to drive the growth of the global hardware security module market. The global hardware security module market is forecast to gain traction, owing to the rising cases of data breaches and cyber-attacks. The service providers in the hardware security module (HSM) have mandatory compliance with the internal and external privacy laws. Thus, strict data protection regulations are forecast to boost the market growth.
The rising demand for digital payment methods is forecast to propel the hardware security module market forward. Many firms and corporations aspire to achieve point-to-point encryption by complying with PCI rules, opening up new potential for the global market.
The high cost of implementation may limit the growth of the global hardware security module market during the study period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The global market for hardware security modules is forecast to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic. The COVID-19 outbreak has pushed a number of businesses and organizations to stop the operations. Moreover, the pandemic has caused severe supply chain disruptions, which ultimately hampered the growth of the global hardware security module market.
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to dominate the global hardware security module market. The growth of the market is attributed to the high adoption and penetration of security modules in the region. In addition, the growing engagement of a significant number of organizations across the region will benefit the hardware security module market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is forecast to register significant growth, owing to the growing demand for hardware security modules from end-use industries like banking and financial services, government, manufacturing, technology, communications, industrial, energy, etc.
Competitors in the Market
- Gemalto NV
- Thales e-Security Incorporated
- Utimaco GmbH
- International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
- FutureX
- Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Development LP
- SWIFT
- Atos SE
- Ultra-Electronics
- Yubico
- Securosys SA
- CardContact Systems GmbH
- Ledger SAS
- SPYRUS
- West One Technical Limited
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global hardware security module market segmentation focuses on Type, Deployment, Applications, End-Use, and Region.
Based on the type, the hardware security module market has been segmented into –
- LAN-Based HSM/Network-Attached HSM
- PCIE-Based/Embedded Plug-ins HSM
- USB-Based/Portable HSM
Based on the deployment type, the hardware security module market has been segmented into –
- On-premise
- Cloud
Based on the applications, the hardware security module market has been segmented into –
- Payment Processing
- Code and Document Signing
- Secure Sockets Layer (SSL)
- Transport Layer Security (TLS)
- Authentication
- Database Encryption
- PKI or Credential Management
- Application-Level Encryption
Based on the end-use industry, the hardware security module market has been segmented into –
- Banking and Financial Services
- Government
- Technology and Communications
- Industrial and Manufacturing Industry
- Energy and Utilities
- Retail and Consumer Products
- Healthcare and Life Science
- Others (Entertainment and Media, Education, and Transportation)
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
