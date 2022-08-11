Enterprise Market 2022 Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Technology, Demand, Top Players and Growth Forecast 2030

The global enterprise IoT market size was US$ 540 billion in 2021. The global enterprise IoT market is forecast to grow to US$ 1480 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The increasing number of wireless networking technology will benefit the global enterprise IoT market. In addition, the growing adoption of cloud platforms across various industry verticals will propel the global enterprise IoT market forward.

The emergence of sophisticated data analytics and data processing will benefit the global enterprise IoT market in the coming years.

Furthermore, favorable initiatives to establish smart city infrastructure are likely to accelerate the growth of the global IoT enterprise market. In addition, growing digitization and improved IoT efficiency will prompt market growth.

Growing IoT penetration among SMEs will offer ample growth opportunities for the enterprise IoT market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global IoT enterprise market. Due to the COVID-19 sudden impact, the demand for IoT solutions decreased. Various firms in the IoT market had to halt their operations in order to support government laws. The shutdown of the manufacturing, transportation, and automotive industries had a significant declining influence on the IoT industry. Following the shutdown, corporations would have to adopt and implement new strategies in accordance with government rules. Industries globally have planned to gradually restore industrial plants. Furthermore, it is projected that businesses and sectors will invest in digital technology once the pandemic is over. Companies have significantly witnessed the potential scope of IoT technologies. Moreover, it will help them reduce human error. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the global IoT enterprise market.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global enterprise IoT market. Meanwhile, Europe and Asia-Pacific are forecast to hold the second and the third-largest share of the global enterprise IoT market. The growth of North America is attributed to the region’s well-developed infrastructure and rising penetration of advanced technology. Thus, the growing introduction and implementation of current technology and high adoption of smart gadgets are likely to benefit the market.

Competitors in the Market

Intel Corporation

Cisco Systems Incorporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Google Incorporated

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Amazon Web Services Incorporated

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

Verizon Communications

Siemens AG

AT&T Incorporated

SAP SE

Huawei Technologies

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global enterprise IoT market segmentation focuses on Type, Platform, Application, and Region.

Based on the type, the enterprise IoT market has been segmented into –

Solution Data Management Network Bandwidth Management Remote Monitoring Security Real-Time Streaming Analytics

Services Professional Services Support and Maintenance Consulting Deployment Integration Managed Services



Based on the platform, the enterprise IoT market has been segmented into –

Device Management

Application Management

Network Management

Based on the application, the enterprise IoT market has been segmented into –

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Based on the region, the enterprise IoT market has been segmented into –

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

