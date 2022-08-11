Middle East and Africa Mobile Device Management Market 2022: Size, Growth Factors, Demand For Material, Future Opportunity Analysis, Forecast To 2030

Middle East and Africa Mobile Device Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2022- 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Wealth Management Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Middle East and Africa Mobile Device Management Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The Middle East and Africa MDM market is expected to reach USD 0.47 Bn by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.88% during 2018-2023.

Mobile device management (MDM) is a security software which is usually used by the information technology (IT) department of any company to manage, secure and monitor the different devices of employees. These devices are deployed across various mobile service providers. It comprises a range of products and services that help the organization to allow and support different applications in personal mobile devices.

The market is divided into three primary segments based on solutions, deployment and end users.

Based on solutions, the market is segmented into device management, application management, security management and network service management. The network service management of this region is expected to have the largest market share. It is estimated to grow from USD 0.06 Bn in the year 2018 to USD 0.16 Bn in the year 2023 with a CAGR of 20.26%.

Based on deployment, the market is separated into cloud and on-premise. The cloud deployment market will grow with a higher CAGR of 26.93% and accumulate a revenue of USD 0.30 Bn in 2023. The on-premise deployment will have a greater revenue of around USD 0.10 Bn in the year 2018.

Based on end users, the market is classified into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecommunication, retail, and healthcare. Healthcare will have a major market share and will rise from USD 0.08 Bn in 2018 to USD 0.15 Bn in 2023. The CAGR will be around 18.64%.

Key growth factors

The employees are accessing corporate data through their mobile devices which have also raised concern for cyber threats making mobile devices an easy prey for cyberattacks. The Middle East and Africa MDM market is showing a steady growth due to the high adoption rate of mobile devices. Mobile devices in this region are being used extensively for both private and professional purposes. Organizations are adopting bring your own device (BYOD) in order to support varied devices and applications platform. This assists in the mobilization of organizational data that increases the efficiency of the organization. Some problems, such as lost devices, corporate policy configuration, multiple user authentications, and others, are also a concern for the organization. To evade security risk and other related problems, organizations are investing in MDM solutions and services.

Threats and key players

Businesses in todays world are heavily relied on mobile devices to meet a variety of needs. Ease in terms of device integration is very important for workflows to be executed properly. In the absence of certain protocols, professionals run the risk of experiencing compatibility issues. This is true especially if the individual is using a personal device that doesnt meet the businesss standard update procedure. A full-company MDM policy can help ensure efficiency and compatibility across the board.

COVID-19 – Next Thoughts: In this piece, we have shared key data and numbers that shine a spotlight on the current scale of the crisis and the economic fallout. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Study Explore :

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

