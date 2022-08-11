Alexa
Data Lakes Market Size 2022 Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Top Players Data, Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, Revenue and Forecast 2030

By Report Ocean
2022/08/11 05:06

The global Data Lakes Market was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 22.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.2% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Data lakes have become an economical option for many companies rather than an option for data warehousing. Data warehousing involves additional computing of data before entering the warehouse, unlike data lakes. The cost of maintaining a data lake is lower than a data lake owing to the number of operations and space involved in building the database for warehouses.

Major market player included in this report are:
Capegemini

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corp.

Hitachi

SAS Institute

EMC Corporation

Zaloni

Cloudera

Teradata

Atos

AWS

IBM

Temenos

Informatica

Koverse

HPE

Cazena

Infoworks.io

Snowflake

Dremio

TCS

Exacaster

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component
Solutions
Data Discovery
Data Integration and Management
Data Lake Analytics
Data Visualization
Services
Managed Services
Professional Services
Consulting
Support and Maintenance
System Integration and Deployment

By Deployment Mode
On-premises
Cloud

By Organization Size
SME’s
Large Enterprises

By Business Function
Marketing
Sales
Operations
Finance
Human Resources

By Vertical
BFSI
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Manufacturing
IT & Telecom
Retail and eCommerce
Energy & Utilities
Media and Entertainment
Government
Others

By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rusia
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.
2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.
The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.
3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

