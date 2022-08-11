AI in fintech Market Size and Challenges 2022 Supporting Growth, Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030

The global AI in fintech market size was US$ 7.87 billion in 2021. The global AI in fintech market is forecast to grow to US$ 41.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol391

Factors Influencing the Market

AI in fintech solutions helps evaluate investment opportunities, optimize investment portfolios, and manage associated risks efficiently. Thus, it is driving the growth of global AI in fintech market.

The increasing awareness about the benefits of AI in fintech solutions will drive the industry forward during the forecast period.

The rising demand for process automation in financial institutions will propel the AI in fintech market forward. In addition, the market will grow due to the rising availability of data sources for proper AI deployment in financial solutions.

However, during the projected period, a shortage of expertise and experienced employees may limit the growth of the AI in fintech industry.

In addition, growing advancements and partnerships in the industry are forecast to accelerate the market growth during the study period.

MDOTM and Raiffeisen Capital Management inked a partnership in October 2019, aiming to deliver SRI investing options. As a result, it will benefit from AI technology’s efficiency and the portfolio of companies. ​

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to emerge as the largest AI in fintech market. The growth of the industry is attributed to the strong economy, the presence of prominent AI software and system vendors in the region. In addition, the joint investment by government and private organizations for the development and growth of R&D operations are likely to fuel the growth of the AI in Fintech solution market during the study period.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol391

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic has had a significant impact on AI’s expansion in the fintech business. Because of the massive losses suffered by financial institutions as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, the deployment of breakthrough technology such as AI was postponed for a significant time. As a result, a COVID-19 pandemic have had a negative impact on the AI in fintech business.

Market Segmentation

The global AI in fintech market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment, Application, and Region.

Based on component, the AI in fintech market is segmented into –

Solutions

Services

Based on deployment, the AI in fintech market is segmented into-

Cloud-based

On-Premises

Based on application, the AI in fintech market is segmented into-

Virtual Assistant

Business Analytics

Customer Behavioral Analytics

Others (Market Research, Advertising, and Marketing Campaign)

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol391

Based on Region, the AI in fintech market is segmented into-

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitors in the Market

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

ComplyAdvantage

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Inbenta Technologies

Intel Corporation

IPsoft Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol391

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/