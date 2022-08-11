Taiwan adds 22,650 local COVID cases, 44 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 22,650 local COVID cases on Thursday (Aug. 11).

In addition, the center reported 44 deaths and 259 imported cases for Thursday.

At CECC's daily press briefing, Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, called on people to complete their three doses as soon as possible before a potential spread of BA.5 subvariant of Omicron after late August. The current mask mandate remains unchanged and there is no plan to ease the mandate, he added.

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said the vaccination coverage for young children aged between six months and four years old is around 15% and encouraged the parents of unvaccinated young children to get them vaccinated.

Local cases

Local cases included 10,296 males, 12,343 females, and 11 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported 4,377 cases, followed by 2,808 in Taichung City, 2,604 in Taoyuan City, 2,579 in Taipei City, 1,996 in Kaohsiung City, 1,594 in Tainan City, 944 in Changhua County, 690 in Miaoli County, 678 in Hsinchu County, 572 in Yunlin County, 598 in Pingtung County, 530 in Hsinchu City, 464 in Yilan County, 394 in Nantou County, 394 in Chiayi County, 380 in Hualien County, 358 in Chiayi County, 342 in Keelung City, 245 in Chiayi City, 184 in Taitung County, 171​​​​​​​ in Kinmen County, 129 in Penghu County, and 13 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 44 deaths announced on Thursday included 26 males and 18 females ranging in age from three to their 80s, including a three-year-old boy with a chronic neurological disease who had died from multiple organ failure and encephalitis two weeks after a COVID-19 infection. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 41 had a history of chronic disease, and 34 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from June 10 to Aug. 8 and the dates of death were from May 25 to Aug. 8.

Imported cases

The 259 imported cases included 129 males and 130 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 4,824,550​​​​​​​ cases, of which 22,574​​​​​​​ were imported, 4,801,922 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

So far, 9,342 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 15 deaths reported among imported cases.