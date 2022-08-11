TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced Wednesday (Aug. 10) a donation of US$200,000 (NT$5.99 million) to the relief efforts of the Philippines hit by a strong earthquake last month.

A magnitude 7 quake struck the Abra province in northern Philippines on July 27, killing 11 and injuring more than 400. The disaster triggered landslides and cost 287 million Philippine pesos (US$5.17 million) in infrastructure damage.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines pledged aid on behalf of the government of Taiwan. The funds will be channeled to help the province recover, per CNA.

Silvestre Bello III, the Philippine representative to Taiwan, expressed his gratitude to Taiwan at the donation event.

Asked whether the Philippines has drawn up emergency plans amid the heightened cross-strait tensions, the head of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) noted it has always put in place an evacuation scheme but “so far Philippine citizens in Taiwan have not asked for asylum or voiced a need for evacuation.”

He urged China to exert restraint over the “provocative and irresponsible” military drills around Taiwan, wrote CNA.



Taiwan donates US$200,000 for Philippine quake relief. (CNA photo)



A damaged building lies on its side after a strong quake hit Bangued, Abra province, northern Philippines on July 27, 2022. (AP photo)