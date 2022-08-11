Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan donates US$200,000 for Philippine quake relief

Magnitude 7 earthquake hit mountainous area in northern Philippines last month

  211
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/11 11:38
Boulders fall as a vehicle negotiates a road during an earthquake in Bauko, Mountain Province, Philippines on Wednesday July 27, 2022. A strong earthq...

Boulders fall as a vehicle negotiates a road during an earthquake in Bauko, Mountain Province, Philippines on Wednesday July 27, 2022. A strong earthq...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced Wednesday (Aug. 10) a donation of US$200,000 (NT$5.99 million) to the relief efforts of the Philippines hit by a strong earthquake last month.

A magnitude 7 quake struck the Abra province in northern Philippines on July 27, killing 11 and injuring more than 400. The disaster triggered landslides and cost 287 million Philippine pesos (US$5.17 million) in infrastructure damage.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines pledged aid on behalf of the government of Taiwan. The funds will be channeled to help the province recover, per CNA.

Silvestre Bello III, the Philippine representative to Taiwan, expressed his gratitude to Taiwan at the donation event.

Asked whether the Philippines has drawn up emergency plans amid the heightened cross-strait tensions, the head of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) noted it has always put in place an evacuation scheme but “so far Philippine citizens in Taiwan have not asked for asylum or voiced a need for evacuation.”

He urged China to exert restraint over the “provocative and irresponsible” military drills around Taiwan, wrote CNA.

Taiwan donates US$200,000 for Philippine quake relief
Taiwan donates US$200,000 for Philippine quake relief. (CNA photo)

Taiwan donates US$200,000 for Philippine quake relief
A damaged building lies on its side after a strong quake hit Bangued, Abra province, northern Philippines on July 27, 2022. (AP photo)
Taiwan
Philippines
earthquake
quake
cross-strait
evacuation

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to remain vigilant as China announces end to military drills
Taiwan to remain vigilant as China announces end to military drills
2022/08/10 20:47
Taiwan Strait conflict would have no victors: Military experts
Taiwan Strait conflict would have no victors: Military experts
2022/08/10 17:26
China rehearses intercepting Taiwanese warships, warplanes trying to break 'blockade'
China rehearses intercepting Taiwanese warships, warplanes trying to break 'blockade'
2022/08/10 16:56
American Institute in Taiwan's Kaohsiung office gets new branch chief
American Institute in Taiwan's Kaohsiung office gets new branch chief
2022/08/10 14:57
KMT vice chairman’s China trip draws fire even from inside own party
KMT vice chairman’s China trip draws fire even from inside own party
2022/08/10 14:20