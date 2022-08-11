EasyHear Hearing Centre Shatin Central Plaza branch is coming soon

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 11 August 2022 - EasyHear Hearing Centre will be opened at "Shatin Central Plaza" on September 1, 2022! EasyHear, with international champion awards in "5G Beamforming Noise Cancelling Hearing Aids", is dedicated to providing services to people with hearing problems in Hong Kong and other countries like Canada, United States, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, China, Taiwan etc. Starting from September 2022, hearing impaired people in New Territories of Hong Kong, including Tai Wai, Shatin, Ma On Shan, Tai Po, Fanling and Sheung Shui can enjoy EasyHear's topnotch services also.



37.1% of the elderly in Hong Kong suffer from moderate to severe hearing loss



According to Hong Kong government statistic data, by the Year 2028, New Territories (including Tai Wai, Shatin, Ma On Shan, Tai Po, Fanling and Sheung Shui) will be the area with the largest number of elderly people. The number of people with hearing loss in Hong Kong is on the rise, which is estimated to be related to the ageing population. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in three people aged 65 or older has hearing loss problem. This is an issue that needs to be faced by all governments and healthcare providers.



Hearing loss is a natural phenomenon of aging and is very common. In 2004, the Institute of Human Communication Sciences of the Chinese University of Hong Kong conducted an "Elderly Hearing Survey" and found that among 1,019 elderly people aged 60 or above, 43% were diagnosed with mild hearing impairment. 32.9% had moderate hearing problems, and 4.2% were severely deaf.



The Services of EasyHear Shatin Hearing Centre



EasyHear places high priority on the hearing health of the elderly and hearing-impaired patients. EasyHear aims at providing more convenient services to patients in Shatin and other New Territories areas. The centre provides professional hearing assessments and 5G noise reduction hearing aid fitting services to help the elderly and other people in need to regain the sound of happy conversations!



The Shatin branch is equipped with high-standard sound-proof hearing room and advanced equipment to provide more accurate hearing tests for the elderly and hearing-impaired people. The newly built hearing room is spacious and comfortable, allowing family members to accompany the patients for hearing tests. EasyHear Shatin is located in the city centre of Shatin and close to the railway station, which is convenient for the elderly and their families to visit. In Central Plaza, there are facilities for the disabled and wheelchairs. EasyHear Hearing Center is run by experienced audiologists and provides professional products and services for the hearing-impaired.



From now on, seniors aged 65 or above can experience the international award-winning advanced "5G Beamforming Noise Reduction Technology" in most areas in Hong Kong, including Tuen Mun, Shatin, Mong Kok and Causeway Bay. The latest technology enhances and highlights the human voice, which is especially important for the elderly and children! The technology is applied to EasyHear's hearing aids, which are characterized by 360-degree sound reception. 5G hearing aids have artificial intelligence to calculate and strengthen important sound signals, make the voice clearer while the surrounding noise will not be amplified. This scientific breakthrough is particularly important for people with hearing loss, allowing them to hear enhanced speech clearly in noisy environments while interfering noises are removed.



Hearing-impaired persons living in New Territories in Hong Kong, including Tai Wai, Shatin, Ma On Shan, Tai Po, Fanling and Sheung Shui are eligible to get free hearing tests from now until the end of October 2022. Register for a free hearing test immediately at https://easyhear.com.hk/ to enjoy this offer.







