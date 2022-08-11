Santana's drive gives Mariners 4-3 win over slumping Yankees

SEATTLE (AP) — Carlos Santana snapped an 0-for-17 slump with a go-ahead two-run homer during Seattle’s three-run seventh inning, and the Mariners rallied to beat the slumping New York Yankees 4-3 on Wednesday.

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 45th homer of the season for the Yankees, who have lost eight of 10.

Thanks to two tense, one-run victories, Seattle took two of three from New York for the second straight week to win the season series 4-2.

Kyle Higashioka hit a go-ahead, two-run homer on the 115th and final pitch from Seattle starter Robbie Ray in the seventh to snap a 19-inning scoreless streak for the Yankees, and Judge’s longball against Penn Murfee (3-0) made it 3-1 later in the frame.

Murfee then retired D.J. LeMahieu and Anthony Rizzo, Diego Castillo pitched a perfect eighth, and Paul Sewald worked the ninth for his 15th save.

Albert Abreu (2-2) left a changeup in the middle of the plate and Santana drove it out to score Mitch Haniger.

BREWERS 4, RAYS 3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a tying homer in the ninth inning and made a key defensive play in the 10th, setting up Willy Adames’ game-ending RBI single that gave Milwaukee the win over Tampa Bay.

Adames had struck out in his previous three at-bats before he came up in the 10th following an intentional walk to Christian Yelich. His grounder off Ryan Thompson (3-3) got past diving shortstop Taylor Walls and scored automatic runner Tyrone Taylor from second base.

In the top of the 10th, first baseman Tellez fielded Walls’ grounder and threw to third to cut down automatic runner Francisco Mejía. Catcher Victor Caratini then threw out Walls trying to steal second.

Devin Williams (3-2) ended the inning by striking out Jose Siri.

Tellez, who entered as a pinch-hitter in the sixth, led off the ninth with his 23rd homer, a drive to center off Colin Poche that made it 3-3.

METS 10, REDS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor scored three runs, tying a franchise record by crossing the plate in 13 consecutive games, and New York breezed past Cincinnati for its sixth straight win.

Lindor finished 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run single in the second inning that increased his RBI total to 82, matching Jose Reyes in 2006 for the most by a Mets shortstop.

His run-scoring streak is the longest in the majors this season and matched David Wright (July 13-29, 2008) for the longest in Mets history.

Taijuan Walker (10-3) pitched six solid innings. Trade-deadline addition Daniel Vogelbach drove in three runs.

T.J. Zeuch (0-1) lost his Reds debut, allowing six runs in four innings.

PADRES 13, GIANTS 7

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brandon Drury hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth and Austin Nola’s two-run homer capped a seven-run rally — all with two outs — that carried San Diego past San Francisco.

The Padres fell behind 4-0, surged ahead 6-4 after Manny Machado’s two-run double ignited a six-run rally in the third and then fell behind 7-6 in the sixth. But the Padres came through with another big rally in the bottom of the sixth.

Drury lined a 1-2 pitch from Yunior Marte (0-1) into the seats in left field with two outs to make it 9-7.

Robert Suarez (3-1) pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief.

ANGELS 5, ATHLETICS 4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Magneuris Sierra hit an RBI single in the 10th inning, then doubled home the go-ahead run in the 12th that lifted Los Angeles to a three-game sweep of Oakland.

Jaime Barría (2-2) limited the A’s to an unearned run in three innings of relief to pick up his first win since May 8.

The teams traded runs in the 10th inning, with Sierra and Ramón Laureano producing RBI singles. Austin Pruitt (0-1) gave up Sierra’s deciding double.

The Angels took a 3-0 lead in the sixth on a three-run homer by Luis Rengifo, his seventh of the year.

CUBS 4, NATIONALS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent Chicago past Washington.

Hoerner’s seventh home run ended a shutout bid by Nationals starter Josiah Gray.

Rookie Joey Meneses homered in his third straight game for the Nationals, who have lost seven of eight.

Nick Madrigal hit a single off reliever Steve Cishek (1-3). Rafael Ortega followed with a sacrifice fly off Cishek, and Ian Happ capped the comeback with an RBI single off Carl Edwards Jr.

Michael Rucker (1-1) pitched a scoreless seventh to earn his first major league win. Rowan Wick struck out Maikel Franco with the tying run at first to end the eighth and earned his sixth save in eight opportunities.

