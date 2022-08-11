West Indies wins toss, bowls in 1st T20 vs. New Zealand

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — The West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl Wednesday in the first Twenty20 international against New Zealand at Sabina Park.

The match began under the threat of rain.

Kane Williamson returned after a recent rest break to lead New Zealand in his first T20 international since last year’s T20 World Cup.

New Zealand also named Trent Boult, who announced Wednesday he will be relinquishing his New Zealand Cricket contract to spend more time with his family. Boult remains available for selection for the New Zealand team but contracted players take selection priority.

The West Indies made several changes to the team that lost the last match of the recent T20 series against India. Opener Shamarh Brooks rejoins the lineup along with allrounders Romario Shepherd and Odean Smith and bowler Hayden Walsh.

___

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy.

___

