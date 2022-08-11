Police: Explosion in southern Indiana injures at least 2

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Emergency crews are responding to an explosion involving at least one house that reverberated across a neighborhood in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, according to media reports.

Evansville police said at least two people were injured in the explosion that occurred at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, though the severity of the injuries was not available, the Courier & Press of Evansville reported.

The explosion had a 100-foot (30-meter) blast radius, Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly told the newspaper. The cause had not been determined.

Aerial video posted on social media shows damage strewn in a residential neighborhood with numerous police and fire vehicles on the scene.

Jacki Baumgart, an office manager at Award World Trophies about two and a half blocks from the site of the explosion, said she and other employees in their building panicked when they heard the blast.

“It was loud,” Baumgart said. “There was huge smoke.”

“We thought a tree fell on the building or a car ran into the place,” she said. “Debris from the ceiling came down."

She continued: "Everybody here immediately ran out of the building. We thought the building was going to come down.”

Evansville is on the Kentucky border.