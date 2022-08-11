US forward Matthew Hoppe joins 2nd-tier Middlesbrough

MIDDLESBROUGH, England (AP) — United States forward Matthew Hoppe joined second-division Middlesbrough on Wednesday from Spanish club Mallorca in search of regular playing time that could earn him a World Cup roster spot.

The 21-year-old Hoppe signed a four-year contract after one season in Spain's top flight, where he made just seven appearances for Mallorca, with no goals.

U.S. goalkeeper Zack Steffen moved to Middlesbrough last month on loan from Manchester City. Steffen hopes to be the starter for the Americans in Qatar, but he played in just nine matches last season for City.

The 6-foot-3 Hoppe played for German club Schalke after starting his career with the LA Galaxy Academy. He was the first American to score a hat trick in the Bundesliga.

He made his U.S. national team debut in July 2021 and his lone international goal was a late winner in a 1-0 victory over Jamaica in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

