NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|6
|1
|7
|25
|34
|14
|San Diego
|7
|4
|4
|25
|21
|13
|Houston
|7
|4
|3
|24
|26
|17
|Chicago
|6
|3
|5
|23
|22
|17
|Kansas City
|6
|4
|4
|22
|16
|17
|OL Reign
|5
|4
|6
|21
|16
|14
|Angel City
|5
|5
|3
|18
|14
|16
|Orlando
|3
|5
|6
|15
|16
|30
|Louisville
|2
|6
|7
|13
|16
|22
|Gotham FC
|4
|8
|0
|12
|9
|24
|Washington
|1
|5
|9
|12
|15
|19
|North Carolina
|2
|5
|4
|10
|20
|22
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
OL Reign 1, Louisville 1, tie
Washington 1, Louisville 1, tie
North Carolina 3, Portland 3, tie
Kansas City 2, San Diego 1
Chicago 2, Gotham FC 0
Houston 2, OL Reign 1
Angel City 2, Orlando 2, tie
Portland at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Louisville at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Kansas City at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
Orlando at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.
Gotham FC at OL Reign, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Angel City, 8 p.m.
Gotham FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Angel City at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.
Chicago at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 10 p.m.