Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/10 22:10
WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 25 9 .735
x-Connecticut 23 11 .676 2
x-Washington 20 14 .588 5
Atlanta 14 20 .412 11
New York 13 20 .394 11½
Indiana 5 29 .147 20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 24 10 .706
x-Seattle 21 13 .618 3
x-Dallas 17 16 .515
Phoenix 14 19 .424
Minnesota 13 20 .394 10½
Los Angeles 13 21 .382 11

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Tuesday's Games

Seattle 111, Chicago 100

Las Vegas 97, Atlanta 90

Connecticut 97, Los Angeles 71

Wednesday's Games

New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.