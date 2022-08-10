All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 12 3 9 45 41 18 New York City FC 12 5 6 42 43 24 CF Montréal 12 8 4 40 40 39 New York 10 7 7 37 38 30 Columbus 8 6 9 33 31 26 Cincinnati 8 8 8 32 40 43 Chicago 8 10 6 30 27 30 Orlando City 8 10 6 30 27 36 Inter Miami CF 8 10 6 30 29 39 New England 7 7 9 30 35 34 Charlotte FC 9 13 2 29 30 34 Atlanta 7 9 7 28 31 34 Toronto FC 7 12 5 26 34 42 D.C. United 6 13 4 22 28 47

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 16 4 3 51 48 24 Austin FC 13 5 6 45 50 31 FC Dallas 9 7 9 36 34 27 Minnesota United 10 9 5 35 38 34 Real Salt Lake 9 8 7 34 31 33 Nashville 8 8 9 33 33 34 Portland 7 6 12 33 41 37 Seattle 10 12 2 32 31 29 LA Galaxy 9 11 3 30 32 32 Colorado 8 9 6 30 34 36 Vancouver 8 10 6 30 27 39 Houston 7 13 4 25 29 39 San Jose 5 10 9 24 39 49 Sporting Kansas City 6 14 5 23 23 44

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Tuesday, August 2

Colorado 5, New York 4

Seattle 1, FC Dallas 0

Wednesday, August 3

Charlotte FC 3, D.C. United 0

CF Montréal 2, Columbus 1

Nashville 1, Portland 1, tie

Miami 1, San Jose 0

Friday, August 5

Vancouver 2, Houston 1

Saturday, August 6

Atlanta 2, Seattle 1

Chicago 3, Charlotte FC 2

Cincinnati 3, Philadelphia 1

Columbus 3, New York City FC 2

New York 0, D.C. United 0, tie

Miami 2, CF Montréal 2, tie

New England 3, Orlando City 0

Toronto FC 4, Nashville 3

Sporting Kansas City 4, LA Galaxy 2

San Jose 3, Austin FC 3, tie

Colorado 4, Minnesota 3

Los Angeles FC 4, Real Salt Lake 1

FC Dallas 1, Portland 1, tie

Saturday, August 13

Orlando City at New York, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

CF Montréal at Houston, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 14

Minnesota at Nashville, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, August 16

D.C. United at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 17

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday, August 19

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 20

Cincinnati at New York, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 21

Atlanta at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.