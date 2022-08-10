Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/10 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 71 40 .640 _ _ 3-7 L-1 41-15 30-25
Toronto 60 50 .545 10½ +1½ 5-5 L-2 34-21 26-29
Tampa Bay 58 51 .532 12 _ 5-5 L-1 33-21 25-30
Baltimore 58 52 .527 12½ ½ 7-3 W-2 33-21 25-31
Boston 54 57 .486 17 5 4-6 L-3 26-28 28-29
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 57 52 .523 _ _ 6-4 W-3 29-22 28-30
Minnesota 57 52 .523 _ 1 5-5 L-2 31-25 26-27
Chicago 56 54 .509 6-4 W-1 25-29 31-25
Kansas City 45 66 .405 13 14 6-4 L-1 26-32 19-34
Detroit 43 68 .387 15 16 2-8 L-2 26-31 17-37
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 71 40 .640 _ _ 5-5 W-1 35-17 36-23
Seattle 60 52 .536 11½ 5-5 W-1 30-26 30-26
Texas 48 61 .440 22 10 3-7 L-2 23-31 25-30
Los Angeles 48 63 .432 23 11 5-5 W-2 24-32 24-31
Oakland 41 70 .369 30 18 3-7 L-4 17-37 24-33

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 72 39 .649 _ _ 8-2 W-5 37-18 35-21
Atlanta 65 46 .586 7 +4 5-5 W-1 37-22 28-24
Philadelphia 61 48 .560 10 +1 9-1 W-6 31-25 30-23
Miami 49 60 .450 22 11 2-8 L-1 23-28 26-32
Washington 37 75 .330 35½ 24½ 2-8 W-1 17-40 20-35
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 60 49 .550 _ _ 8-2 L-1 35-20 25-29
Milwaukee 59 50 .541 1 1 4-6 W-1 28-22 31-28
Chicago 44 65 .404 16 16 3-7 L-1 23-34 21-31
Cincinnati 44 65 .404 16 16 6-4 L-2 24-32 20-33
Pittsburgh 44 66 .400 16½ 16½ 4-6 L-2 24-29 20-37
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 76 33 .697 _ _ 9-1 W-9 39-15 37-18
San Diego 62 51 .549 16 _ 5-5 W-1 32-24 30-27
San Francisco 54 56 .491 22½ 5-5 L-1 29-27 25-29
Arizona 50 59 .459 26 10 5-5 W-3 31-28 19-31
Colorado 49 63 .438 28½ 12½ 3-7 W-1 31-27 18-36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game

Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 2, 2nd game

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Houston 7, Texas 5

Atlanta 9, Boston 7, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Minnesota 3

Seattle 1, N.Y. Yankees 0, 13 innings

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland (Plesac 2-10) at Detroit (Hill 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-4) at Kansas City (Greinke 3-7), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Ragans 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 10-4), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 2-1) at Boston (Winckowski 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 2

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Atlanta 9, Boston 7, 11 innings

Colorado 16, St. Louis 5

Arizona 6, Pittsburgh 4

San Diego 7, San Francisco 4

L.A. Dodgers 10, Minnesota 3

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami (Cabrera 2-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 7-4), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-9), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-10) at Arizona (Kelly 10-5), 3:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 4-6) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.