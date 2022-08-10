Fraud ring led by Vietnamese woman busted by Taiwan authorities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Immigration Agency’s (NIA) Yulin County Service Center recently busted a fraud ring that was accused of scamming foreigners out of large sums of money by convincing victims that they could help them obtain Taiwan Alien Residence Certificates (ARC) and other certificates.

According to a press release issued by the service center on Wednesday (Aug. 10), the center received reports from several victims at the end of last year who said they each had lost over NT$100,000 in fees they paid to a fraud ring who claimed they could help them acquire ARCs and other certificates quickly, CNA reported.

The NIA’s Yulin service center found that the ring was led by a Vietnamese woman, who teamed up with two naturalized Vietnamese men. The ring placed many ads on Facebook, advertising that they could help foreigners acquire Taiwan ARCs, national ID cards, and national health insurance cards.

Many undocumented Vietnamese people in the country fell for the scam, according to the center’s investigation.

After keeping those three suspects on their radar for half a year, an ad hoc committee formed by the center and other agencies arrested suspects in Taoyuan City, New Taipei City, and Nantou County and in May referred them to the Yulin District Prosecutors Office on suspicion of committing fraud and breaching the Money Laundering Control Act, per CNA. The three were indicted in July, per CNA.