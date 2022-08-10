Alexa
Taiwan to remain vigilant as China announces end to military drills

Taiwan tracks 36 military aircraft, 10 naval ships from China around the country

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/10 20:47
Taiwan Navy ships at Keelung harbor, Aug. 6.

Taiwan Navy ships at Keelung harbor, Aug. 6. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense tracked 36 aircraft and 10 ships from China’s military around the country as China's military announced an end to its maneuvers close to Taiwan Wednesday (Aug. 10).

Responding to an announcement from the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Eastern Theater Command that the military drills close to Taiwan had been completed, the ministry said it would not let down its guard but maintain vigilance and the readiness of its troops, the Liberty Times reported.

China launched the drills the day after the end of United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Aug. 2-3 Taiwan visit. China fired missiles over Taiwan, and sent warplanes and naval ships closer to Taiwan than before.

Of the 36 Chinese aircraft mentioned Wednesday, 17 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. As on previous occasions, the military warned the Chinese aircraft to leave the area while it also deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the activities of the planes.
Taiwan-China tension
military drills
Chinese military
Taiwan Strait median line
Ministry of National Defense

