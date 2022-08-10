Four-day hot air balloon festival in central Taiwan kicks off Aug. 25

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2nd Taichung hot air balloon carnival will take place at Tu-Niou Sports Park (土牛運動公園) in Shigang District Aug. 25-28.

Taichung Civil Affairs Bureau said that there will be seven sessions of tethered hot air balloon rides during the four-day event and tickets can only be purchased on-site during the activity period, according to a press release issued by Taichung’s Tourism and Travel Bureau.

Tickets will be on sale 30 minutes before each session starts, and a ticket sells for NT$500 (US$16.50). A limit of 150 tickets will be sold for each session.

The seven tethered balloon ride sessions include three morning sessions (5-7:30 a.m.) from Aug. 26-28, and four afternoon sessions (4-6:30 p.m.) from Aug. 25-28.

Each ride lasts six minutes, according to the release. Children shorter than 110 centimeters are not allowed to ride.

A balloon festival related concert will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Aug. 27, and attendance is free. There will be a fireworks display at the end of the concert on Aug. 27, the release said.



The Shigang District Office recommended that event goers take public buses or free shuttle buses, get off at the Xiatu-niu (下土牛) stop, walk along Guoxiao Lane for 10 to 15 minutes to reach the venue. For more information about the activities, visit the district office’s Facebook account.



(Facebook, Shigang District Office image)