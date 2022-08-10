How To Get Your Videos Recommended By YouTube

Today we discuss the greatest source of traffic on YouTube. If you see a million views on a video, that means it’s probably on YouTube’s recommended list.

In this article, we will tell you how to get on the YouTube recommendations.

What are recommendations on YouTube

They consist of two elements: the Homepage and the “Recommended” section on the right side when viewing videos.

How to get to the YouTube recommendations

So, four things in particular are important to us:

Certain number of views per video (depends on the niche). If you cannot get them through the existing audience, Adwords traditionally comes to the rescue.

High clickability (CTR)

High video retention

Video optimization

The algorithm works like this:

When your video gets a certain number of YouTube views it gets into recommendations. This is usually 100 to 10,000 views. Remember that you always can help your videos to gain them and buy YouTube views, for example, on Viewsta. At this point, YouTube looks at retention and CTR compared to other videos. If the numbers do not go down, YouTube expands the audience for recommendations. This is how view growth happens, YouTube is constantly comparing performance to competitors.

If the video does not lose to the competition, over time it will begin to be shown to a wider and wider audience. This cycle can be over in a few hours or go on for months.

Recommendations work like this:

In the beginning, you show to loyal viewers who watch each of your videos. After a day or so, when all the loyal subscribers have watched you, you will show to your usual viewers. They do not watch every single one of your videos, just the best ones. After a week or two of active recommendations, all viewers who are at least a little bit familiar with the channel will be over. The algorithm will pick up new viewers for the video, who will be interested in your niche or watch your competitors. Whether they like the video or not depends entirely on the quality of the content. Next, after a large amount of time, all minimally interested viewers will run out. The next may not have the least idea about your niche. Here success already depends on the idea of the content. If it is an analysis of the psychological portrait of the characters of “Game of Thrones” then there is little chance, you will not watch those who have not watched the series. If it is a video about cats, everyone loves them and 10 million views are not the limit for such content.

Almost every YouTube video goes through the path described above. Most stop at the first point. Many make it to the second point. Few get to the fourth.

As you have already understood, it is not difficult to get into YouTube recommendations. It happens automatically on most videos if you have some views. The main task is to stay in the recommendations as long as possible.

You can get recommended both new rolls and old ones. With new is certainly easier, but the old can begin to grow. The main thing is that the video should be of high quality, as well as to get YouTube views and this will provide a boost. For maximum effect, you can change the preview/title and reoptimization.

Tips

For a recommendation, you need YouTube views.

The more organic these views are, the better it is. The easiest way to get recommendations is through subscriber views. If a channel has 10k active viewers, it automatically recommends every new video.

To get more views, order them! The main rule is to cooperate with trusted platforms. You should remember that the best views are from real people, do not purchase bots.

Optimization and tagging help target the algorithm's displays a bit.

You can usually look at common tags of relevant competitors and use them in the video. Or you can use special services (VidIQ).

Summarize

For recommendations, you need starter views (the number depends on the niche, country, seasonality, etc.). Usually, it is 100-10,000 views.

The easiest way to get first views is from a loyal audience. Also, you can buy real YouTube views from real people to boost this metric.

Getting into recommendations is quite easy. It is much harder to stay there.

You can promote new content as well as old. But the result of the new will be greater.

When a video gets in the recommendations, it is necessary to monitor changes in indicators (along with the reasons for changes). In particular for CTR and retention.

If you are interested in how to get into recommendations on YouTube, make sure you shoot videos for the widest possible audience. The more specific the topic, the harder it is to promote.