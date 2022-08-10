Asia Pacific Agricultural Biotechnology Market 2022 Comprehensive Insights and analysis | BASF SE, Bayer AG, Benson Hill Inc., Certis USA LLC

Key Companies Covered in the Asia Pacific Agricultural Biotechnology Market Research are ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Benson Hill Inc., Certis USA LLC, Corteva, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Evogene Ltd., Isagro SPA, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., Novozymes A/S, Performance Plants Inc., Syngenta AG, Vilmorin & Cie S.A, Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. and other key market players.

Asia Pacific agricultural biotechnology market will grow by 15.2% annually with a total addressable market cap of $ 123,400.3 million over 2022-2030, driven by the rising population, the burgeoning demand for food, and the rising adoption of enhanced technologies for crop cultivation.

Highlighted with 55 tables and 56 figures, this 144-page report Asia Pacific Agricultural Biotechnology Market 2021-2030 by Product (Biotech Seeds, Biologicals, Biotechnology Tools), Technology (Genome Editing, Synthetic Biology, Genetic Engineering, Marker-assisted Breeding, Plant Breeding, Germplasm), Application (Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific agricultural biotechnology market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2030 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific agricultural biotechnology market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Technology, Application, and Country.

Based on Product, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Biotech Seeds

o by Breeding Type (Transgenic Seeds, Gene-edited Seeds, RNAi-based Seeds)

o by Trait Type (Stacked Traits, Herbicide-tolerant Traits, Insect-resistant Traits, Desirable Traits and Virus-resistant Traits)

o by Crop Type (Soybean, Maize, Cotton, Canola, Alfalfa, Sugar beet, Papaya, Potato, Squash and Other Crops)

Biologicals

o by Segment (Biopesticides, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers, and Genetic Biologicals)

Biotechnology Tools

o DNA Sequencing

o Biochips

o Gene Editing

o Synthetic Biology

o RNA Interference

Synthetic Biology-enabled Products

o Polymers

o Biofuels

o Enzymes

o Oils & Lubricants

o Other Renewables

Based on Technology, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Genome Editing

Synthetic Biology

Genetic Engineering

Marker-assisted Breeding

Plant Breeding

Germplasm

Other Technologies

By Application, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Foliar Spray

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Other Applications

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of national markets by Product, Technology, and Application over the forecast years are also included.

List of Factors Covered in the Report are:

Major Strategic Developments: The report abides by quality and quantity. It covers the major strategic market developments, including R&D, M&A, agreements, new products launch, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and geographical expansion, accompanied by a list of the prominent industry players thriving in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features:

Major subjects like revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all assessed in the research and mentioned in the study. It also documents a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, combined with the pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

List of Highlights & Approach

The report is made using a variety of efficient analytical methodologies that offers readers an in-depth research and evaluation on the leading market players and comprehensive insight on what place they are holding within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses, are put to use to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Market? What Developments Are Going on in That Technology?

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments? Who Are the Global Key Players in This Market?

What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Status of Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Market?

What Is Current Market Status of market Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise?

What’s Market Analysis of Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Market Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share Report, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

