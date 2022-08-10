Europe Automotive Fuel Cell Market Innovative Strategy by 2031 | PowerCell Sweden AB, Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH

Key Companies Covered in the Europe Automotive Fuel Cell Market Research are Ballard Power Systems Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Ceres Power Holdings PLC, Cummins Inc., Doosan Fuel Cell Co., Ltd., Elringklinger AG, Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte. Ltd., Hydrogenics Corporation, Intelligent Energy Limited, ITM Power PLC, Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV, Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC, Oorja Corporation, Plug Power Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH, SFC Energy AG, Watt Fuel Cell Corporation and other key market players.

Europe automotive fuel cell market was valued at $217.0 million in 2021 and will grow by 34.1% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing demand for zero-emission vehicles and government subsidies as tax benefits to promote fuel cell vehicles, the growing concerns for environmental pollution, the quick fuel fill-up time compared to battery-based electric vehicles, and advanced technologies to improve the vehicle efficacy.

Highlighted with 35 tables and 56 figures, this 119-page report Europe Automotive Fuel Cell Market 2021-2031 by Electrolyte Type (PEMFC, DMFC, AFC, PAFC, Others), Component (Fuel Stack, Fuel Processor, Power Conditioner, Air Compressor, Humidifier), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV, Buses, Trucks, Others), Fuel Type (Hydrogen, Methanol), Power Output (<150 KW, 150-250 KW, >250 KW), Operating Miles (Below 250 Miles, 250-500 Miles, Above 500 Miles), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe automotive fuel cell market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific automotive fuel cell market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Electrolyte Type, Component, Vehicle Type, Fuel Type, Power Output, Operating Miles, and Country.

Based on Electrolyte Type

Proton-Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC)

Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC)

Alkaline Fuel Cell (AFC)

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC)

Other Electrolyte Types

Based on Component

Fuel Stack

Fuel Processor

Power Conditioner

Air Compressor

Humidifier

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Buses

Trucks

Other Commercial Vehicles

By Fuel Type

Hydrogen

Methanol

By Power Output

< 150 KW

150-250 KW

>250 KW

By Operating Miles

Below 250 Miles

250-500 Miles

Above 500 Miles

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

List of Factors Covered in the Report are:

Major Strategic Developments: The report abides by quality and quantity. It covers the major strategic market developments, including R&D, M&A, agreements, new products launch, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and geographical expansion, accompanied by a list of the prominent industry players thriving in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features:

Major subjects like revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all assessed in the research and mentioned in the study. It also documents a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, combined with the pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

List of Highlights & Approach

The report is made using a variety of efficient analytical methodologies that offers readers an in-depth research and evaluation on the leading market players and comprehensive insight on what place they are holding within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses, are put to use to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Market? What Developments Are Going on in That Technology?

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments? Who Are the Global Key Players in This Market?

What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Status of Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Market?

What Is Current Market Status of market Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise?

What’s Market Analysis of Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Market Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share Report, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

