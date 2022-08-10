Europe Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market 2022 Is Booming Worldwide | key Companies Extedo GmbH, Honeywell International Inc

Key Companies Covered in the Europe Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Research are Ab Cube, Accenture PLC, ArisAsia Pacific LLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Ennov Solutions Inc., Extedo GmbH, Honeywell International Inc. (Sparta Systems Inc.), IQVIA Inc., Max Application, Oracle Corporation, Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd., United BioSource LLC, Veeva Systems Inc., Wipro Limited and other key market players.

Europe pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market was valued at $61.1 million in 2021 and will grow by 7.4% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases due to the aging population, the growing drug discovery pipelines, increase in incidence of adverse drug reactions (ADR), more stringent regulatory guidelines for drug safety, and the increasing adoption of AI and cloud technologies in PV software and solutions.

Highlighted with 33 tables and 60 figures, this 119-page report Europe Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market 2021-2031 by Functionality (Adverse Event Reporting, Drug Safety Audits, Issue Tracking, Fully Integrated), Clinical Phase (Pre-clinical, Phase I-IV), Method, Delivery Mode (On-premise, On-demand), Indication, End User (Pharma and Biotech Companies, CROs, BPOs, Others), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Functionality, Clinical Phase, Method, Delivery Mode, Indication, End User, and Country.

Based on Functionality

Adverse Event Reporting Software

Drug Safety Audits Software

Issue Tracking Software

Fully Integrated Software

Based on Clinical Phase

Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

By Method

Spontaneous Reporting

Intensified ADR Reporting

Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

Cohort Event Monitoring

EHR Mining

By Delivery Mode

On-premise Delivery

On-demand Delivery

By Indication

Oncology

Respiratory Disorders

Cardiology

Neurology

Immunology

Pain Management

Other Indications

By End Users,

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Business Process Outsourcing Firms (BPOs)

Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

