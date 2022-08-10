Keelung Ghost Festival activities in northern Taiwan to reach climax Thursday night

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Keelung Ghost Festival, a tradition that has been observed for 168 years, will reach its climax on Thursday night (Aug. 11) with a parade and the release of water lanterns.

The festival is famed in Taiwan for its distinct traditional ceremonies, and is the most highly anticipated event in the city’s event calendar.

The so-called water lanterns are actually colorful and elaborate paper works of art that resemble splendid ancient guest houses, and serve as invitations for sea ghosts to come ashore to feast on the offerings people in the city prepared for them.

On Thursday night, the night of the release of the water lanterns, the streets in downtown Keelung will be closed off so people can enjoy the magnificent parade, which features water lanterns and floats made by the 15 clan associations in the city as well as folk music bands.

After the parade, the water lanterns will be transported to Wanghai Lane (望海巷) near Badouzi Harbor (八斗子漁港) to be burned on the sea around 11 p.m.

There will be free shuttle buses running between the back building of Keelung City Hall at the intersection of Zhongzheng Road and Xin 2nd Road as well as the Bisha Fishing Port parking lot's C section, which is close to the venue of the water lantern release, CNA reported.

At the conclusion of the lantern release event, Bus Nos. 2088 and 1579 will be running at 11:30 p.m. to transport revelers from Wanghai Lane to Taipei.

The Keelung Ghost Festival originated from a great number of deaths and unclaimed bodies that washed ashore in Keelung caused by numerous international wars and armed skirmishes among immigrants from southern China.

People of Keelung think it’s important to treat and comfort the spirits of the numerous people who died in the tragic incidents, including foreigners. Therefore, the people of Keelung regard the ghost festival as significant as Lunar New Year.



(Facebook, Keelung Cultural Affairs Bureau video)



(Keelung City Government photo)



(Facebook, Keelung Cultural Affairs Bureau photo)



(Taiwan News, George Liao photo)